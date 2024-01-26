FreshByte Software Releases Cloud-Based Solution for Wholesale Food Distribution

"The release of this web-based application is the culmination of a lot of hard work from our entire team at FreshByte," said FreshByte CEO Trevor Morris. "Today is a source of pride and excitement as we see this as the dawning of a new era of enhanced customer experience." Post this

FreshByte Online can be accessed from anywhere with internet access by an internet capable device such as a smartphone, tablet, and laptop.

"The new software is built on state-of-the-art technology and adds functionality and collaborative tools that will allow customers to accomplish tasks faster and more efficiently," explained FreshByte Vice President Charles Butler. "A key component is that rather than being server-based to use the software, FreshByte Online can be utilized from anywhere in the world with an internet connection."

Morris says that FreshByte Online was crafted over several years based on collaborative feedback from existing FreshByte customers, as well as the development team at Improving.

"Improving was an incredible partner to work with in the development of this new software," according to Morris.

The new product, which will initially be rolled out to new customers, will feature the following:

Flexible Units of Measure: When Packsizes change, so can your units of measure. Packsizes can be seasonal. We will now allow users, not only to change packsizes, but to 'schedule' them. For example: A customer can input that starting next month, a specific case of product will go from a 60 count to a 50 count.

Run Reports in the Background: Continue to work while reports are generated in the background. This allows employees to complete more tasks. An alert will be generated when the report is completed asking the user if they would like to view it.

Instant Alerts: Allows for nonstop workflow as items that need addressing for the workflow to continue will generate an instant alert. For example: A new customer places an order, but they have yet to complete a credit application; an alert will pop up in the appropriate department. In this example, Accounts Receivable will get the alert to contact the new customer so that the order can be fulfilled.

"Companies" Can Now be "Customers", "Vendors" or Both: In FreshByte Online, there are "Companies". Those companies can be configured to be Customer, Vendor or both. This allows for easier accounting.

Live Inventory: Users will always know how much was received, where it went, and how much is left. All by Lot Number. All up to the second.

Full Accounting and General Ledger (GL): There are no Day-End, Week-End or Month-End routines. Everything posts 'Live' to the General Ledger.

Routing Capabilities: FreshByte Online allows users to add Routes to both Customers as well as Vendors. Pickups therefore can be added to delivery routes.

"Ease of use is key, being able to use the software anywhere vs. server-based, and the features we have built into the software will help customers move forward in a competitive market," said Morris. "The collaborative functionality is also important as two employees can work on the same item, such as an open order, from different locations as long as both of them have internet access."

Morris called today's software release a celebration on many levels as FreshByte continues to evolve along with emerging technology and customer needs.

About FreshByte Software

FreshByte Software is based in Houston Texas. They are a wholesale food distribution solution designed to help small to large enterprises streamline processes related to traceability, processing, purchasing, invoicing, financials and more.

