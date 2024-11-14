FreshHire365, FreshHarvest365, and Food is Love Join Forces to Build Resilient and Innovative Food Ecosystem

"This partnership with Food is Love allows us to make a tangible difference in the local food system. Together, we're building pathways for individuals to access cutting-edge training and employment opportunities in both the culinary and agriculture sectors." Demetrius Bledsoe Post this

"At FreshHire365 and FreshHarvest365, we believe in the power of workforce development to transform lives and communities," said Demetrius Bledsoe, Founder and CEO of FreshHire365 and FreshHarvest365. "This partnership with Food is Love allows us to make a tangible difference in the local food system. Together, we're building pathways for individuals to access cutting-edge training and employment opportunities in both the culinary and agriculture sectors. We're excited to bring FreshHarvest365's agricultural technology to the table and make a positive, long-lasting impact on food security."

John Michel, President of Food is Love and Founder of Soulcial Kitchen, emphasized the collaboration's potential to address regional food insecurity. "By working with FreshHire365 and FreshHarvest365, we're able to amplify the mission of Food is Love. Together, we are bridging the gap between food access, nutrition, and workforce development, creating pathways for individuals to gain valuable skills and contribute to a stronger, more resilient food ecosystem. We're also thrilled at the potential to expand our Currency of Caring initiative and Food Truck Apprentice Program and to see this partnership build a foundation for nutritious food access and lasting economic growth."

Through shared expertise and resources, FreshHire365, FreshHarvest365, and Food is Love will leverage community-based mobility solutions, and innovative "Smart Farm" containerized hydroponic gardening technology to reduce food insecurity and provide access to nutritious food. This partnership intends to develop a replicable model of a resilient mobile-centric food ecosystem that fosters growth, empowers the workforce, and strengthens communities across the region.

About FreshHire365 and FreshHarvest365: FreshHire365 is a workforce development company focused on creating opportunities for individuals in high-demand industries, while FreshHarvest365 specializes in agriculture technology, offering solutions that empower local food systems through sustainable growing methods. Learn more at https://www.freshhire365.com/

About Food is Love: Food is Love is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Alton, Illinois, dedicated to addressing food insecurity, providing culinary training, and offering employment opportunities. With initiatives like the Currency of Caring program and the Food Truck Apprentice Program, Food is Love strengthens communities and fosters food security through innovative, community-driven solutions. Learn more about Food is Love at: https://foodislovetv.com/

