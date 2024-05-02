Freshly Rebranded Shorebirds Hotel Group™ Creates Unforgettable California Coastal Hotel Experiences in Pismo Beach

The Shorebirds Hotel Group™ aims to offer comfortable and casual accommodations with high tech room amenities, eco conscious hotel practices, and super friendly service at each of their locations. Post this

Tucked away on a secluded beach cove just to the north of the SeaCrest and south of Shell Beach, yet just minutes away from downtown Pismo Beach, the Inn at the Cove offers a laid-back home-away-from-home. Enoy added luxuries including the oceanfront heated pool and hot tub, complimentary breakfast with espresso machine and dog friendly rooms. Find comfort in one of the 52 oceanfront rooms all with private balconies and stunning Pacific Ocean views. Guests can enjoy a free glass of wine at check-in and live music by Chris Beland at the weekly "Thirstdays" event that runs from May through October, overlooking the sunset on the cove.

Atop the Pismo Beach bluffs and also walking distance to the expansive beach, The Tides OceanView Inn & Cottages offers affordable, immaculate, and dog-friendly guest rooms and multiple beach cottages with full kitchens and living spaces perfect for family getaways. Enjoy the sunshine and have fun surfing, wine tasting, and restaurant-hopping in town. Choose from 23 recently renovated guest rooms and three kitchen-equipped beach cottages with ocean views. The two-bedroom Beach House equipped with a full kitchen and three full bathrooms is a perfect vacation rental for families and small groups with a family game rooms and large private patio with firepit, with spectacular ocean views.

The Shorebirds Hotel Group™ aims to offer comfortable and casual accommodations with high tech room amenities, eco conscious hotel practices, and super friendly service at each of their locations. All recently renovated, the properties have a boutique feel with beachy ambiance in prime locations all along the famous Highway 1. Shorebirds Hotels also plays host to various types of groups and meetings, including conferences, retreats and birthday parties, and their event planners can help guide the way through the planning process.

