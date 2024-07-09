Freshman Reorientation: New Christian Guidebook for College Students

"College is not just a time of learning academically, but also to build a firm foundation of faith in the Lord," Riley said. "I hope my book will offer students the tools to display their faith throughout college." Post this

"College is not just a time of learning academically, but also to build a firm foundation of faith in the Lord," Riley said. "I hope my book will offer students the tools to display their faith throughout college."

Riley aims to remind readers not to let college tamper with their love for the lord but encourages them to use it as an opportunity to draw closer to him by integrating faith in every aspect of their academic career.

"I wanted my book to empower students to confidently share their faith while building unwavering faith and trust in Jesus, knowing God is with them every step of the way," Riley said.

Freshman Reorientation: Surviving the Spiritual Battleground of a College Campus

By Jaclyn D. Riley

ISBN: 9798385021956 (softcover); 9798385021963 (hardcover); 9798385021970 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jaclyn D. Riley lives in Southern Calif. with her husband. She enjoys teaching her fourth graders, traveling, and pursuing a master's in apologetics. Her ultimate passion in life is showing others the peace and forgiveness of Jesus Christ. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/853796-freshman-reorientation.

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE – Phoenix, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE