Freshman Reorientation: New Christian Guidebook for College Students

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With potential secular mindsets filling today's college campuses, many Christian students may find themselves navigating a complex spiritual battleground; a time where growth in faith may occur, or a time of confusion. In response to this challenge, author Jaclyn D. Riley presents, "Freshman Reorientation: Surviving the Spiritual Battleground of a College Campus," a guide to help young believers affirm their faith while attending college.
In the book, Riley offers practical recommendations on how to share and grow a person's faith in school and provides information and advice regarding it. Drawing from personal experience, research, and spiritual wisdom, she offers a roadmap filled with recommendations and real-world advice.
"College is not just a time of learning academically, but also to build a firm foundation of faith in the Lord," Riley said. "I hope my book will offer students the tools to display their faith throughout college."
Riley aims to remind readers not to let college tamper with their love for the lord but encourages them to use it as an opportunity to draw closer to him by integrating faith in every aspect of their academic career.
"I wanted my book to empower students to confidently share their faith while building unwavering faith and trust in Jesus, knowing God is with them every step of the way," Riley said.
