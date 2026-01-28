Freshpaint and MNTN Partner to Transform CTV Into a Top Performance Channel for Healthcare Marketers

The partnership brings privacy-first attribution to Connected TV, helping healthcare marketers measure impact, protect patient privacy, and activate a channel once considered off-limits.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freshpaint, a healthcare marketing performance platform, today announced its integration with MNTN (NYSE: MNTN), the technology platform that brings performance marketing to Connected TV (CTV).

This strategic partnership enables healthcare marketers to run measurable CTV campaigns while maintaining compliance with privacy laws. By combining MNTN Performance TV with the privacy and protection of Freshpaint, healthcare organizations can finally match ad impressions to real business outcomes, while keeping patient data protected.

Until now, CTV has remained largely out of reach for many healthcare marketers, viewed as too complex to navigate and too difficult to measure to justify meaningful investment. The Freshpaint + MNTN integration changes that. Freshpaint captures and attributes conversions using privacy-first behavioral data, ensuring no Protected Health Information (PHI) or sensitive identifiers leave the healthcare organization's environment. Only de-identified conversion signals are sent back to MNTN, where they appear directly in campaign reporting for optimization.

"Healthcare marketers shouldn't have to choose between running high-impact CTV campaigns and staying compliant," said Michael Malis, CEO at Freshpaint. "With this integration, they get both – the scale and performance of MNTN, powered by Freshpaint's privacy-first infrastructure. It's measurable CTV, built for healthcare."

With Freshpaint + MNTN, healthcare marketers can:

Stay secure and compliant: Freshpaint protects sensitive identifiers like IP addresses and device IDs by default, helping organizations meet HIPAA requirements without risky workarounds.

Unlock CTV as a performance channel: Attribute campaigns to real actions, such as booked appointments, sign-ups, or purchases, rather than relying solely on reach or impressions.

Prove ROI with privacy-first attribution: Use pseudonymous IDs and first-party data to connect ad views to outcomes without exposing patient information.

Optimize with confidence: Conversion insights flow back into MNTN, enabling smarter targeting, better bidding strategies, and higher return on ad spend.

"Healthcare marketers have long been boxed out of measurable CTV campaigns because of privacy concerns," said Rachel Siegel, VP Customer Success at MNTN. "With Freshpaint, we're finally changing that.

This partnership makes it possible to run HIPAA-compliant CTV campaigns and clearly see the results, proving that performance and privacy don't have to be at odds."

For more information about the Freshpaint integration with MNTN or to schedule a demo, please visit https://freshpaint.io or https://mountain.com/integration/freshpaint.

About Freshpaint

Freshpaint helps healthcare marketers stretch fixed budgets, prove what's working, and protect their strategies by turning privacy into a strategic advantage that fuels performance. By bringing performance and privacy together in one platform, Freshpaint gives teams the visibility and data to make better decisions, stretch ad dollars further, and measure what really matters. Freshpaint is backed by leading investors Threshold, SignalFire, Intel Capital, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit https://freshpaint.io.

About MNTN

MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) is the Hardest Working Software in Television™, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC's Best in Business 2024 Issue. For more information, please visit https://mntn.com.

Media Contact

Mark Rogers, Freshpaint, 1 (412) 465-0233, [email protected], https://www.freshpaint.io

SOURCE Freshpaint