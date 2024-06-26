Freshpaint Integrates with CallRail to Connect Lead Intelligence to Ad Platforms While Putting Privacy First

"Our healthcare clients are marketing in the dark without a HIPAA-compliant tracking solution. Freshpaint and CallRail help us bring our clients' marketing campaign performance back into the conversation," said Andrew Miller, Co-Founder and Vice President of Client Services at Workshop Digital Post this

CallRail's lead intelligence platform provides granular attribution data on calls, texts, and form fills, down to the keyword, to help healthcare marketers increase leads by 20% and decrease the cost per lead by 20%. Feeding CallRail data through Freshpaint gives healthcare marketers a one-stop shop for their marketing data, establishing a privacy-first marketing ecosystem with minimal risk while still delivering the high-performance results they're looking for.

"We know consumers want the flexibility of scheduling healthcare appointments online and over the phone," said Steven Fitzsimmons, CEO and co-founder of Freshpaint. "This new integration and partnership with CallRail helps healthcare marketers capture even more of the conversion data they need to optimize ad performance in a privacy-first way."

Additionally, Freshpaint connects to analytics platforms like Google Analytics 4 and major data warehouses like Snowflake and BigQuery to give marketers the ability to combine CallRail data with other datasets, so they can uncover next-level learnings about their website visitors.

"CallRail has a long history of focusing on capabilities for our healthcare customers with a suite of HIPAA compliant solutions that safeguard patient privacy while providing accurate and actionable lead intelligence data," said Marc Ginsberg, CEO of Callrail. "By deeply integrating with Freshpaint, a partner our healthcare customers' compliance departments already trust to remove PHI and PII from marketing data, we're able to further ensure compliance, while optimizing marketing campaign performance."

For more information about the integration or to schedule a demo, please visit https://info.freshpaint.io/callrail-freshpaint-integration.

About Freshpaint

Freshpaint helps healthcare marketers unlock high-performance marketing in a privacy-first way through its Healthcare Privacy Platform. Freshpaint's privacy-first approach to data sharing allows healthcare marketers to continue to use the most advanced ads, analytics, and marketing personalization tools – without heavy engineering or long implementation times. Freshpaint is backed by leading investors Threshold, SignalFire, Intel Capital and Y Combinator. For more information, visit https://www.freshpaint.io/.

About CallRail

CallRail is the AI-powered lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail's solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use insights surfaced by AI to optimize their marketing. Founded in 2011, CallRail integrates with leading marketing and sales software including HubSpot, Facebook, Salesforce, and Google Ads and Analytics. For more information or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com.

