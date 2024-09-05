Freshpaint Integrates with Invoca to Enable Healthcare Marketers to Drive More Patient Appointment Calls from Search and Digital Advertising

"Over 60% of patients are likely to call before making a healthcare decision, making it crucial for healthcare providers to understand what is happening on calls and track these conversions effectively," said Steven Fitzsimmons, CEO at Freshpaint. Post this

Healthcare marketers using Freshpaint can now receive phone call attribution data from Invoca's AI-powered call tracking solution, informing them of what marketing sources and campaigns are driving patient appointment calls. Freshpaint then passes this data into leading marketing tools such as Google Ads, Google Analytics 4, Facebook, and StackAdapt, equipping marketers with rich insights into how their digital marketing drives phone leads and conversions, while protecting patient privacy by giving you the tools to stay compliant. Marketers can then make optimizations based on what's driving the most valuable calls, increasing patient appointments and revenue while reducing acquisition costs.

"Over 60% of patients are likely to call before making a healthcare decision, making it crucial for healthcare providers to understand what is happening on calls and track these conversions effectively," said Steven Fitzsimmons, CEO at Freshpaint. "Our partnership with Invoca allows healthcare marketers to leverage call conversion data to drive high-performance ad campaigns while ensuring PHI governance."

Key Benefits of the Freshpaint and Invoca Partnership:

HIPAA-Compliant Phone Lead and Conversion Tracking: Invoca's HIPAA-compliant AI-powered call tracking solution is unique in capturing the exact marketing source that drove every phone call from search, digital, and offline marketing and analyzing the conversation with AI to detect if the caller is a new patient lead, the department or service they are calling about, if the call resulted in an appointment, and if not, why.

Privacy-First Marketing: Customers can leverage the rich first-party attribution data Invoca safely collects from patient appointment calls, while Freshpaint provides an added level of data protection. Freshpaint's visual interface allows marketers to configure which data is approved for sharing, ensuring all phone lead and conversion data is captured and shared in a privacy-first way without costly engineering resources.

Comprehensive Data Collection: Freshpaint's platform replaces native web trackers, capturing all website events and call conversions to optimize ad campaigns and mitigate privacy risks for analytics, embedded video, translation, and mapping tools.

Reduced Engineering Costs: Freshpaint was built for healthcare marketers. Its visual interface allows non-engineers to configure which data is approved to share with each platform, enabling privacy first, high-performance marketing without expensive engineering costs.

"Patients today often research healthcare providers online, but ultimately engage and convert by calling. Our integration with Freshpaint gives users access to data on how their search and digital advertising drives patient appointment calls, which they can activate in their digital ad platforms and other marketing tools in a privacy-safe way," said Cathie Frazzini, VP, Global Partnerships and Alliances at Invoca. "As healthcare organizations increase their investment in search and digital advertising, we're committed to helping marketers make the right data-driven optimizations to grow their patient base and drive revenue, without compromising privacy."

For more information about the integration or to schedule a demo, please visit https://info.freshpaint.io/invoca-freshpaint-integration.

About Freshpaint

Freshpaint helps healthcare marketers unlock high-performance marketing in a privacy-first way through its Healthcare Privacy Platform. Freshpaint's privacy-first approach to data sharing allows healthcare marketers to continue to use the most advanced ads, analytics, and marketing personalization tools – without heavy engineering or long implementation times. Freshpaint is backed by leading investors Threshold, SignalFire, Intel Capital, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit https://www.freshpaint.io/.

About Invoca

Invoca is a revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimize the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

Note: the contents of this press release should not be construed to indicate any joint venture, agency or fiduciary relationship between Freshpaint, In. and Invoca, Inc.

