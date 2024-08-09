Freshpaint Integrates with StackAdapt to Unlock High-Performance, First to Market Privacy-Compliant Programmatic Advertising

"As a performance-driven digital agency, we are thrilled to partner with these best-in-class companies to deliver effective solutions for our clients," said Danielle Leitch, Chief Operating Officer at MoreVisibility. Post this

This first-of-its-kind integration supports privacy-first conversion tracking and optimization. Freshpaint removes sensitive health information from marketing data before sending it to StackAdapt, enabling healthcare marketers run targeted ad campaigns that prioritize privacy.

"As a performance-driven digital agency, we are thrilled to partner with these best-in-class companies to deliver effective solutions for our clients," said Danielle Leitch, Chief Operating Officer at MoreVisibility. "The integration between Freshpaint and StackAdapt enhances the digital strategy of healthcare organizations through a privacy-first ad tracking solution that benefits both brands and patients alike. MoreVisibility understands the evolving concerns and complexities many advertisers face with campaign tracking and measurement, so this partnership paves a path forward to solve those.".

Freshpaint replaces the StackAdapt pixel with a server-side integration, enabling healthcare marketers to govern data and decide when, how, and with whom it gets shared—all without extensive engineering resources.

One of the most significant benefits of this integration is the ability for healthcare advertisers to track conversion events while protecting consumer privacy and ensuring their ability to effectively optimize performance and run full-funnel programmatic campaigns." said Michael Shang, SVP of Advertising Technologies at StackAdapt. "This integration highlights our commitment to providing innovative and flexible solutions to healthcare advertisers.

Freshpaint will continue adding more capabilities to its Healthcare Privacy Platform to empower healthcare organizations to innovate at the pace of other industries while always protecting consumer privacy.

For more information about the integration or to schedule a demo, please click here.

About Freshpaint

Freshpaint helps healthcare marketers unlock high-performance marketing in a privacy-first way through its Healthcare Privacy Platform. Freshpaint's privacy-first approach to data sharing allows healthcare marketers to continue to use the most advanced ads, analytics, and marketing personalization tools – without heavy engineering or long implementation times. Freshpaint is backed by leading investors Threshold, SignalFire, Intel Capital and Y Combinator. For more information, visit https://www.freshpaint.io/.

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a multi-channel programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt's data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute, and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory, and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest-performing and easiest-to-use platform. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.

