Freshpaint Integrates with Viant to Help Healthcare Marketers Maximize Reach and Performance Across Digital Channels

The new partnership enables privacy-first campaign activation by connecting Freshpaint's HIPAA-compliant event data with Viant's omnichannel DSP, empowering healthcare marketers to drive better outcomes without compromising compliance.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freshpaint, the Healthcare Privacy Platform creator, is excited to announce its partnership with Viant, a leading DSP in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising.

This strategic integration allows healthcare organizations to use Freshpaint to collect marketing data and stay in control of what's shared. Sensitive patient information is removed or de-identified before the data is securely sent to Viant via a server-side connection. The result is a privacy-first performance engine that enables accurate attribution, smarter targeting, and increased return on ad spend. All while reducing the privacy challenges marketers often face with legacy tracking tools.

"Healthcare marketers have long been forced to choose between performance and privacy," said Michael Malis, CEO at Freshpaint. "Our integration with Viant empowers them to achieve both. Together, we give marketers the tools to run high-performance campaigns that actually move the needle, while still staying on the right side of data privacy."

Freshpaint and Viant give healthcare marketers the best of both worlds by helping them:

Stay secure and compliant: Freshpaint governs sensitive patient data before sending it to Viant, helping healthcare marketers meet HIPAA requirements with less hassle.

Unlock accurate conversion tracking: Measure real campaign performance with privacy-safe click-through and view-through conversions, enabling smarter optimization.

Drive smarter targeting and ROI: With clean, compliant lower-funnel data from Freshpaint, Viant can refine audience segmentation, improve bidding strategies, and boost return on ad spend.

Focus on growth, not risk: Freshpaint eases the complexity of data privacy so Viant can focus on what they do best: running high-impact campaigns that reach the right patients and drive measurable results.

"Our collaboration with Freshpaint underscores Viant's commitment to advancing privacy-first solutions in healthcare advertising," said Tom Wolfe, SVP of Business Development at Viant. "By integrating HIPAA-compliant data directly into our omnichannel DSP, healthcare marketers can activate and measure campaigns across high-impact digital channels such as Connected TV with greater confidence and precision."

For more information about the integration or to schedule a demo, please visit https://info.freshpaint.io/viant-freshpaint

About Freshpaint

Freshpaint helps healthcare marketers unlock high-performance marketing in a privacy-first way through its Healthcare Privacy Platform. Freshpaint's privacy-first approach to data sharing allows healthcare marketers to continue to use the most advanced ads, analytics, and marketing personalization tools, without heavy engineering or long implementation times. Freshpaint is backed by leading investors Threshold, SignalFire, Intel Capital, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit https://www.freshpaint.io.

Media Contact

Mark Rogers, Freshpaint, 1 (412) 465-0233, [email protected], https://www.freshpaint.io

SOURCE Freshpaint