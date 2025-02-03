Freshpaint Launches Ad Performance to Provide Full Visibility From Ad Click to Patient Visit for Healthcare Marketers

"Connecting the tools that marketers use every day with the data that matters most will help them to unlock strategic marketing measurement," says Michael Malis, CEO and co-founder of Freshpaint. Post this

"We are dedicated to leveling the playing field for healthcare marketers. For too long, they've been expected to match the performance of e-commerce and other industries without access to true bottom-of-the-funnel data," said Michael Malis, CEO and co-founder of Freshpaint. "Connecting the tools that marketers use every day with the data that matters most will help them to unlock strategic marketing measurement."

Freshpaint Ad Performance provides CAC insights by service line and Google Ads campaign, enabling healthcare marketers to reallocate budgets with precision. With built-in compliance, the Freshpaint platform ensures patient data is handled securely, allowing marketers to focus on growing high-ROI service lines. Key features of Freshpaint Ad Performance include:

Increased Google Ad Performance: Leverage appointment data to fuel advanced bidding strategies like tROAS and maximize the return on Google Ads spend—with support for additional ad platforms coming soon.

Real Appointment Data: Gain a clear view of ROI by service line based on actual patient appointments - booked and attended.

End-to-End Patient Journey Insights: Visualize the entire patient journey, from the first ad click to the in-office visit, to uncover valuable insights into CAC and ROI across all service lines.

Optimized Marketing Budgets: Demonstrate the true impact of campaigns with robust, privacy-compliant ROI data, secure budget increases, and position marketing as a strategic growth driver.

"Without Freshpaint's ROI data, I'd have assumed some campaigns weren't converting as well, when they were actually outperforming on the backend," says Justin Olson, CMO of Fast Pace Health.

Freshpaint customers include Baptist Health, Allergy Partners, vybe urgent care, and other enterprise-level healthcare organizations. To read more about Freshpaint Ad Performance visit https://info.freshpaint.io/roi-beta.

Freshpaint helps healthcare marketers unlock high-performance marketing in a privacy-first way through its Healthcare Privacy Platform. Freshpaint's privacy-first approach to data sharing allows healthcare marketers to continue to use the most advanced ads, analytics, and marketing personalization tools – without heavy engineering or long implementation times. Freshpaint is backed by leading investors Threshold, SignalFire, Intel Capital, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit freshpaint.io.

