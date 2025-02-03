Freshpaint Launches Ad Performance to Provide Full Visibility From Ad Click to Patient Visit for Healthcare Marketers

New solution connects ad platform data with real appointment outcomes to increase ROI.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freshpaint, the creator of the Healthcare Privacy Platform, today announced the launch of Ad Performance, connecting ad platform data with real appointment outcomes to provide full visibility into the patient's journey all while protecting patient privacy. Healthcare marketers can now execute data-driven strategies in a privacy-first way.
Healthcare data is notoriously fragmented, with patient information spread across disconnected systems designed for different purposes. This fragmentation makes it difficult to link digital advertising performance to critical outcomes like booked appointments, attended visits, and generated revenue. In addition, privacy regulations like HIPAA and legal challenges restrict access to the data that fuels optimization in other industries. Without a clear connection between marketing efforts and key patient actions, like booking or attending an appointment, healthcare marketers struggle to calculate customer acquisition cost (CAC) or optimize it effectively.
"We are dedicated to leveling the playing field for healthcare marketers. For too long, they've been expected to match the performance of e-commerce and other industries without access to true bottom-of-the-funnel data," said Michael Malis, CEO and co-founder of Freshpaint. "Connecting the tools that marketers use every day with the data that matters most will help them to unlock strategic marketing measurement."
Freshpaint Ad Performance provides CAC insights by service line and Google Ads campaign, enabling healthcare marketers to reallocate budgets with precision. With built-in compliance, the Freshpaint platform ensures patient data is handled securely, allowing marketers to focus on growing high-ROI service lines. Key features of Freshpaint Ad Performance include:
- Increased Google Ad Performance: Leverage appointment data to fuel advanced bidding strategies like tROAS and maximize the return on Google Ads spend—with support for additional ad platforms coming soon.
- Real Appointment Data: Gain a clear view of ROI by service line based on actual patient appointments - booked and attended.
- End-to-End Patient Journey Insights: Visualize the entire patient journey, from the first ad click to the in-office visit, to uncover valuable insights into CAC and ROI across all service lines.
- Optimized Marketing Budgets: Demonstrate the true impact of campaigns with robust, privacy-compliant ROI data, secure budget increases, and position marketing as a strategic growth driver.
"Without Freshpaint's ROI data, I'd have assumed some campaigns weren't converting as well, when they were actually outperforming on the backend," says Justin Olson, CMO of Fast Pace Health.
Freshpaint customers include Baptist Health, Allergy Partners, vybe urgent care, and other enterprise-level healthcare organizations. To read more about Freshpaint Ad Performance visit https://info.freshpaint.io/roi-beta.
About Freshpaint
Freshpaint helps healthcare marketers unlock high-performance marketing in a privacy-first way through its Healthcare Privacy Platform. Freshpaint's privacy-first approach to data sharing allows healthcare marketers to continue to use the most advanced ads, analytics, and marketing personalization tools – without heavy engineering or long implementation times. Freshpaint is backed by leading investors Threshold, SignalFire, Intel Capital, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit freshpaint.io.
Media Contact
Angela D'Arcy, TaleSplash for Freshpaint, 1 4156092435, [email protected]
SOURCE Freshpaint
