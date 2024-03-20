Freshpaint Meets Latest Federal Guidance for Replacing Tracking Technologies with its Healthcare Privacy Platform

"We aren't surprised to see that HHS has recognized that tracking technologies can be replaced by a customer data platform like Freshpaint," said Steven Fitzsimmons, CEO and co-founder of Freshpaint. Post this

"We aren't surprised to see that HHS has recognized that tracking technologies can be replaced by a customer data platform like Freshpaint," said Steven Fitzsimmons, CEO and co-founder of Freshpaint. "Hundreds of healthcare organizations like Baptist Health, vybe urgent care, and Yale, have extensively vetted Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform as a way to continue their digital marketing efforts while protecting visitor and patient privacy."

For more information about how Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform meets the latest federal guidance, visit https://www.freshpaint.io/blog/hhs-approves-tools-like-freshpaint.

While HHS called out customer data platforms as a replacement for web tracking technologies that don't sign business associate agreements, generic customer data platforms aren't designed for heavily regulated industries like healthcare. Healthcare organizations need a solution that empowers marketers to prevent visitor and patient data from being shared with non-compliant destinations in their tech stack.

With a dedicated privacy platform, healthcare organizations can protect patient privacy through technology that allows them to understand and govern the data shared to third-party tools. The Freshpaint Healthcare Privacy Platform includes:

BAA-supported platform: Replace non-HIPAA compliant tracking technologies and centralize the collection of website visitor data in a platform backed by a Business Associate Agreement (BAA).

Industry-best marketing integrations: Prevent protected health information from inadvertently being shared with tools that healthcare marketers rely on, like analytics, direct response advertising, and programmatic ads.

A safe-by-default approach: Helps eliminate human error by giving users an opt-in approach to data sharing for tools that aren't HIPAA compliant.

Web tracker monitoring and management: Gives marketers visibility into all third-party web trackers that may be running on websites and other digital platforms. With this information at their fingertips, companies can swiftly identify and address any potential privacy risks, ensuring patient data remains protected at all times.

Embedded video and map support: Allows healthcare organizations to use tools like YouTube and Google Maps on websites, while eliminating the sharing of sensitive health information.

Data governance verification: Gives healthcare organizations a clear picture of exactly what data is being shared to end destinations. This transparency not only builds trust but also ensures that organizations can quickly spot, and stop, any irregularities.

Built-in deidentification: Creates an anonymous visitor ID and uses irreversible cryptographic hashing to de-identify data. Analytics platforms use that anonymous ID to create the complete visitor journey without knowing the visitor's identity.

For more information about the platform or to schedule a demo, please visit www.freshpaint.io.

About Freshpaint

Freshpaint helps healthcare marketers unlock high-performance marketing in a HIPAA-compliant way through its Healthcare Privacy Platform. Freshpaint's privacy-first approach to data sharing allows healthcare marketers to continue to use the most advanced ad, analytics, and personalization tools – without heavy engineering or long implementation times. Freshpaint is backed by leading investors such as Intel Capital and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.freshpaint.io.

