Freshpaint secures $30M Series B to advance its Healthcare Privacy Platform and unlock marketing capabilities for the healthcare industry

Healthcare organizations have historically faced many roadblocks when trying to create the effortless digital experiences consumers expect. A growing list of privacy regulations prevents healthcare marketers from maximizing the potential Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, and other full funnel marketing tools, making it nearly impossible to market services effectively. Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform enables those organizations to use the industry's best marketing tools while remaining compliant with privacy regulations.

"For more than 15 years, we've discussed the consumerization of healthcare and the importance of streamlining consumers' access to care. But privacy concerns in this heavily regulated environment have prevented that from becoming a reality," said Emily Melton, Managing Partner at Threshold. "We partnered with Freshpaint to help the healthcare industry innovate the ways they engage consumers and patients while protecting their privacy."

Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform gives healthcare organizations a durable foundation to meet evolving privacy standards at the federal and state levels while enabling them to help consumers find the right care at the right time. Freshpaint will continue building its privacy platform to help healthcare organizations:

Leverage the entire digital advertising ecosystem to reach consumers while taking a privacy-first approach

Help consumers find the care they need using tools that previously raised privacy concerns

Better inform business decisions by painting a complete picture of the consumer journey—from click to care

Maintain compliance and keep everyone aligned using data and monitoring tools purpose-built for healthcare

"Healthcare providers are the canary in the coal mine when it comes to consumer privacy. We're headed towards a world where third-party cookies and unfettered access to customer data by tracking technologies are relics of the past," said Steven Fitzsimmons, CEO and co-founder of Freshpaint. "Our team isn't just unlocking privacy-focused marketing for healthcare organizations—we're laying a foundation that empowers the entire healthcare industry to innovate at the same pace as other industries."

Freshpaint is already used by LetsGetChecked, Baptist Health, Boulder Community Health, and hundreds of other healthcare organizations. With the Freshpaint Healthcare Privacy Platform, the healthcare industry can build upon a privacy-first foundation to reach and engage patients.

"Freshpaint helps us make sure there aren't web trackers on our website that could share sensitive information about our visitors," said Tom Bently, Vice President Data Compliance & Privacy of LetsGetChecked. "This allows us to continue to help people find the health services they deserve while protecting their privacy."

For more information about the platform or to schedule a demo, please visit www.freshpaint.io.

About Freshpaint

Freshpaint helps healthcare marketers unlock high-performance marketing in a privacy-first way through its Healthcare Privacy Platform. Freshpaint's privacy-first approach to data sharing allows healthcare marketers to continue to use the most advanced ads, analytics, and marketing personalization tools – without heavy engineering or long implementation times. Freshpaint is backed by leading investors such as Intel Capital, SignalFire, Threshold and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.freshpaint.io.

