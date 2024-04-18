FreshPure Waters Announces Acquisition of Aqua Solutions Marking a Significant Step in Its Journey Toward Sustained Growth

"By combining our companies, we can leverage complementary strengths to deliver an unmatched customer experience," said FreshPure President Chris Donnelly. Post this

"We are excited to welcome Aqua Solutions into the FreshPure Waters family. Aqua Solutions' talented team and quality offerings align perfectly with our mission to provide pure, refreshing water solutions that customers can trust. By combining our companies, we can leverage complementary strengths to deliver an unmatched customer experience," said FreshPure President Chris Donnelly.

Both FreshPure Waters and Aqua Solutions are at the forefront of providing the cleanest drinking water solutions while reducing environmental waste. FreshPure's state-of-the-art, purified bulk water vending machines can be found in natural, specialty and conventional grocery retailers coast to coast.

About FreshPure Waters

FreshPure Waters was established in 1991 and is headquartered in New Mexico. It distinguishes itself by offering a comprehensive range of water types, including Reverse Osmosis, Deionized, and Alkaline options. Learn more at www.freshpure.com and follow FreshPure Waters on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

