FreshPure Waters Announces Acquisition of Aqua Solutions Marking a Significant Step in Its Journey Toward Sustained Growth

The second strategic acquisition in five months significantly strengthens FreshPure's service capabilities and network in the West.
SANTA FE, N.M., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FreshPure Waters, which provides superior bulk water refill options for consumers across the United States, is enlarging its national footprint through the strategic acquisition of Aqua Solutions, a longtime vendor of high-end water-refill machines in grocery stores.
Aqua Solutions is the second bulk-water provider FreshPure has procured in the last five months. In October 2023, FreshPure completed a strategic acquisition of Salt Lake City-based Arctic Mountain, marking a significant step in FreshPure's journey toward sustained growth. FreshPure products are now available in 43 states. The acquisition of Aqua Solutions significantly strengthens FreshPure's service capabilities and network in the Western U.S.
"We are excited to welcome Aqua Solutions into the FreshPure Waters family. Aqua Solutions' talented team and quality offerings align perfectly with our mission to provide pure, refreshing water solutions that customers can trust. By combining our companies, we can leverage complementary strengths to deliver an unmatched customer experience," said FreshPure President Chris Donnelly.
Both FreshPure Waters and Aqua Solutions are at the forefront of providing the cleanest drinking water solutions while reducing environmental waste. FreshPure's state-of-the-art, purified bulk water vending machines can be found in natural, specialty and conventional grocery retailers coast to coast.
About FreshPure Waters
FreshPure Waters was established in 1991 and is headquartered in New Mexico. It distinguishes itself by offering a comprehensive range of water types, including Reverse Osmosis, Deionized, and Alkaline options. Learn more at www.freshpure.com and follow FreshPure Waters on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Media Contact
Steven Hoffman, Compass Natural, 1 303.807.1042, [email protected], www.compassnaturalmarketing.com
SOURCE FreshPure Waters
