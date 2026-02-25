Frevana Launches AEO Agent Team to Help Brands Win the Answer Economy

As AI platforms increasingly replace traditional search in product discovery, businesses face a new challenge: ensuring their content is surfaced, recommended, and trusted by AI systems. Frevana's AEO Agent Team and AI-native CMS are designed to meet this need through fully automated AEO operations.
MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frevana today announced the launch of the industry's first end-to-end Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) Agent Team and proprietary AI-native CMS, a system built to help brands earn visibility within AI-generated answers.
As AI platforms increasingly replace traditional search in product discovery, businesses face a new challenge: ensuring their content is surfaced, recommended, and trusted by AI systems. Frevana's AEO Agent Team and AI-native CMS are designed to meet this need through fully automated AEO operations.
Introducing the First End-to-End AEO Agent Team
Frevana's AEO Agent Team functions as an integrated system of specialized AI agents that manage the entire AEO lifecycle. These agents work together to research, generate, optimize, publish, and continuously refine content to maximize visibility and authority across AI answer platforms.
Unlike traditional SEO tools that focus on keywords and rankings, Frevana focuses on optimizing for answers—enabling brands to become trusted sources referenced by AI systems when users ask questions related to their products or industry.
The Frevana AEO Agent Team can:
- Identify high-impact questions and answer opportunities across AI platforms
- Generate expert-level, structured, and authoritative content
- Optimize content for AI comprehension, trust, and citation
- Automatically publish and manage content at scale
- Continuously monitor and improve performance based on AI feedback signals
This end-to-end automation allows businesses to scale their presence in the answer economy, eliminating the need for large internal teams.
Launching Frevana's AI-Native CMS
Alongside the Agent Team, Frevana is introducing its AI-native CMS, designed specifically for machine readability, structured content architecture, and continuous optimization.
Key features include:
- AI-structured content architecture optimized for answer engines
- Automated publishing, updating, and expansion powered by AI agents
- Built-in AEO optimization framework for continuous improvement
- Real-time performance monitoring, insights, and automated iteration
- Seamless integration with Frevana's AEO Agent Team
- Native support for multiple content formats, including guides, articles, FAQs, research reports, landing pages, product pages, and more
The CMS serves as the operational backbone for fully automated content creation, growth, and optimization—ensuring every asset is continuously refined for maximum visibility and performance in AI-driven discovery environments.
Powering the Next Generation of Digital Growth
"Frevana is the AI that does expert-level work," said Leo Liu, Founder and CEO of Frevana. "Our AEO Agent Team is the first step toward reinventing the answer economy. As AI becomes the primary interface to information and commerce, brands need more than visibility—they need effective representation. Frevana enables companies to be accurately understood, trusted, and selected by AI systems."
By combining autonomous AI agents with a purpose-built CMS, Frevana enables companies to operate with the efficiency and scale of an expert growth team—running continuously, intelligently, and automatically.
Early Adoption and Market Impact
Early adopters of Frevana have already experienced measurable results. AI healthcare startup Empathia.ai increased organic traffic by 4×, while e-commerce brand Lockin achieved a 266% increase in AI visibility, significantly improving its presence within AI-generated answers and recommendations.
These results demonstrate how structured, answer-optimized content can directly translate into measurable visibility across AI discovery channels.
Built by Airmart, an AI-powered commerce platform backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Craft Ventures, Frevana represents a new generation of agent-driven software. Frevana's AEO Agent Team marks the first step toward its vision of AI agents that operate with the depth and capability of human experts, enabling businesses to scale growth, visibility, and representation in an AI-driven world.
About Frevana
Frevana builds coordinated AI agent systems designed for Answer Engine Optimization. Its core product, the AEO Agent Team, helps businesses earn visibility across AI answer engines. Supported by an AI-native CMS built for structured, machine-readable content, Frevana provides the infrastructure for scalable AI discovery.
Availability
Frevana's AEO Agent Team and AI-native CMS are available starting today. Businesses can learn more and get started by visiting www.frevana.com
