Frevana Launches AEO Agent Team to Help Brands Win the Answer Economy

Introducing the First End-to-End AEO Agent Team

Frevana's AEO Agent Team functions as an integrated system of specialized AI agents that manage the entire AEO lifecycle. These agents work together to research, generate, optimize, publish, and continuously refine content to maximize visibility and authority across AI answer platforms.

Unlike traditional SEO tools that focus on keywords and rankings, Frevana focuses on optimizing for answers—enabling brands to become trusted sources referenced by AI systems when users ask questions related to their products or industry.

The Frevana AEO Agent Team can:

Identify high-impact questions and answer opportunities across AI platforms

Generate expert-level, structured, and authoritative content

Optimize content for AI comprehension, trust, and citation

Automatically publish and manage content at scale

Continuously monitor and improve performance based on AI feedback signals

This end-to-end automation allows businesses to scale their presence in the answer economy, eliminating the need for large internal teams.

Launching Frevana's AI-Native CMS

Alongside the Agent Team, Frevana is introducing its AI-native CMS, designed specifically for machine readability, structured content architecture, and continuous optimization.

Key features include:

AI-structured content architecture optimized for answer engines

Automated publishing, updating, and expansion powered by AI agents

Built-in AEO optimization framework for continuous improvement

Real-time performance monitoring, insights, and automated iteration

Seamless integration with Frevana's AEO Agent Team

Native support for multiple content formats, including guides, articles, FAQs, research reports, landing pages, product pages, and more

The CMS serves as the operational backbone for fully automated content creation, growth, and optimization—ensuring every asset is continuously refined for maximum visibility and performance in AI-driven discovery environments.

Powering the Next Generation of Digital Growth

"Frevana is the AI that does expert-level work," said Leo Liu, Founder and CEO of Frevana. "Our AEO Agent Team is the first step toward reinventing the answer economy. As AI becomes the primary interface to information and commerce, brands need more than visibility—they need effective representation. Frevana enables companies to be accurately understood, trusted, and selected by AI systems."

By combining autonomous AI agents with a purpose-built CMS, Frevana enables companies to operate with the efficiency and scale of an expert growth team—running continuously, intelligently, and automatically.

Early Adoption and Market Impact

Early adopters of Frevana have already experienced measurable results. AI healthcare startup Empathia.ai increased organic traffic by 4×, while e-commerce brand Lockin achieved a 266% increase in AI visibility, significantly improving its presence within AI-generated answers and recommendations.

These results demonstrate how structured, answer-optimized content can directly translate into measurable visibility across AI discovery channels.

Built by Airmart, an AI-powered commerce platform backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Craft Ventures, Frevana represents a new generation of agent-driven software. Frevana's AEO Agent Team marks the first step toward its vision of AI agents that operate with the depth and capability of human experts, enabling businesses to scale growth, visibility, and representation in an AI-driven world.

About Frevana

Frevana builds coordinated AI agent systems designed for Answer Engine Optimization. Its core product, the AEO Agent Team, helps businesses earn visibility across AI answer engines. Supported by an AI-native CMS built for structured, machine-readable content, Frevana provides the infrastructure for scalable AI discovery.

Availability

Frevana's AEO Agent Team and AI-native CMS are available starting today. Businesses can learn more and get started by visiting www.frevana.com

