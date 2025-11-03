"You don't need a huge team or months of work to be seen in AI," said Leo. "Give us your site, and our AI Team will uncover what's missing, build what AI prefers, and start earning visibility right now." Post this

Frevana brings every tool for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) together in one powerful platform. Unlike traditional analytics tools, Frevana doesn't just reveal what's happening; it identifies what brands are missing, builds content optimized for what AI prefers, and tracks visibility against competitors.

"AEO isn't just another buzzword," said Leo Liu, CEO and Founder of Frevana. "It's the next evolution of online traffic and attention. Brands that act early will define the next wave of digital presence."

Empowering Businesses in the Age of AI

Many small businesses are facing tighter margins and recession-level challenges. Frevana was built to help them compete. Developed by the same company behind Airmart, which has already supported over 200 million transactions for small and online businesses, Frevana extends that mission, empowering businesses with access to enterprise-level AI tools.

How Frevana's AI Team Works

Unlike traditional analytics tools that simply identify problems, Frevana's AI Team acts as an integrated, multi-workflow system that pinpoints what content AI values most, then builds and optimizes accordingly. The platform operates as five coordinated agents that mirror the workflows of a modern product team, making AEO efficient, actionable, and scalable for businesses of any size.

Step 1: Domain Analyzer

Ensures AI can properly read a brand's site by checking for essential files, sitemaps, schema markup, and readability issues. The Domain Audit Report identifies and fixes any blockers preventing AI from discovering and citing content.

Step 2: Question Researcher

Uncovers exactly what users are asking across search engines, AI platforms, and online communities like Reddit. Frevana produces at least 50 high-value questions and 10 user scenarios per product to capture intent patterns and purchasing triggers that drive engagement.

Step 3: Visibility Tracker

Tracks how often a brand appears in AI search results. The Visibility Score Dashboard charts performance over time and ranks visibility against competitors.

Step 4: Citation Analyzer

Identifies where AI platforms source their answers — providing a categorized list of trusted citations across news, tech sites, and social channels so brands know what to improve and what to create next.

Step 5: Content Creator

Transforms insights into AI-readable, high-impact content. This includes a Content Advisor Report with prioritized recommendations, AEO-structured landing pages, and concise FAQ sections that help AI recognize and cite brand content more often.

A New Landscape

Search engines used to reward keywords; AI now rewards clarity and credibility. Frevana helps brands modernize their web presence by structuring their content in a way AI can understand — bridging the transition from SEO to AEO before competitors do.

"You don't need a huge team or months of work to be seen in AI," said Leo. "Give us your site, and our AI Team will uncover what's missing, build what AI prefers, and start earning visibility right now."

About Frevana

Frevana is an AI-native platform based in Menlo Park, California, helping businesses of all sizes gain visibility in AI-generated answers. Acting as an all-in-one AI Team, Frevana unites user research, content strategy, domain audits, and performance analytics to empower brands to adapt quickly and stay ahead in the new era of Answer Engine Optimization.

