FREY RANCH DISTILLERY LAUNCHES COMMEMORATIVE HARVESTER SERIES: 10th ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Award-Winning Farm-to-Glass Whiskey Brand Collaborates with Renowned Master Blender Nancy Fraley to Showcase the Grains Grown and Harvested Exclusively on the Frey Ranch Farm

FALLON, Nev., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frey Ranch® Distillery – one of the only true farm-to-glass American Whiskey brands – is celebrating a decade of distilling and five generations of agricultural achievements with the launch of a new limited-edition whiskey aptly named the Harvester Series: 10th Anniversary Edition. To commemorate this special milestone, co-founders Colby and Ashley Frey collaborated with one of the most renowned palates in whiskey - Master Blender Nancy Fraley – to handpick barrels that perfectly highlight the sustainable and slow grown grains cultivated and harvested exclusively on the Frey Ranch farm. Already the recipient of a Gold Medal (93 points) at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the Harvester Series represents some of the finest whiskey ever distilled at Frey Ranch.

Featuring all five of the grains grown on-site at the farm, including non-GMO dent corn, winter wheat, winter rye, barley, and oat, the Harvester Series: 10th Anniversary Edition (also known as "First Harvest") is an American Whiskey carefully selected and expertly blended from Colby, Ashley, Nancy, and Frey Ranch Master Distiller Russell Wedlake's favorite single barrels. To achieve this blend, this powerhouse whiskey team tasted more than 100 barrels and 14 different mash bills to ensure that the final expression showcases the Frey Ranch grains while also shining a spotlight on the whiskey inside the bottle. The resulting mash bill is truly unique, including 71.2% winter rye, 9.3% soft white winter wheat, a 10.5% blend representing 66.6% corn, 10% wheat, 12% malted barley and 11.4% oat, and a 9% blend representing 66.6% corn, 11.4% rye, 12% malted barley and 10% oat.

"As farmers first and foremost, the Harvester Series is a culmination of more than 170 years of growing the highest quality grains on our family farms in Northern Nevada. We're excited to launch this new series starting with our Anniversary Edition - or what we are affectionately referring to as First Harvest, as this is the first Harvester release. Collaborating with Nancy (Fraley) on our anniversary liquid was honestly a career highlight. She brings so much knowledge and passion, and really pushed us in an interesting direction," said Co-Founder and Whiskey Farmer Colby Frey.

At 121.14 proof and featuring whiskey as old as seven and ½ years, the Harvester Series: 10th Anniversary Edition is a delectable collector's item for Frey Ranch fans and whiskey aficionados. A delightfully balanced sipping whiskey that drinks like a deconstructed s'more, the nose presents hints of butterscotch and oatmeal raisin cookie with cinnamon graham cracker. On the palate, the entry is soft with a coating of confectionary sugar, which leads to a rich pop of custard and marshmallow that beautifully coats the mouth. The finish is long and lovely – starting with nutty milk chocolate and topping off the tasting experience with sweet and buttery Nevada Pinyon Pinenut.

"Frey Ranch is really doing something unique in the whiskey space by growing all their own grains. Provenance as it relates to grains will grow in importance for whiskey drinkers, as more consumers think about where their spirits are sourced, said Nancy Fraley. "What we've delivered with the first expression in the Harvester Series is a balanced, high proof whiskey where the grains are truly the star of the show," Fraley continued.

While the liquid inside the bottle is a testament to the high-quality, slow grown grains harvested by Colby, the bottle itself is an homage to the Frey family's legacy of farming in Nevada. The traditional Frey Ranch stopper is replaced with a vintage tractor topper made from 100% recycled metal. The commemorative anniversary bottle is nestled in exterior packaging reminiscent of a grain silo – a cheeky nod to the grains silos that pepper the picturesque landscape at the Frey Ranch farm in Fallon. The Frey family motto "Be good to the land and the land will be good to you" is prominently featured on the packaging as a reminder of Frey Ranch Distillery's commonsense approach to sustainability.

Starting today, pre-sale orders will be accepted online at https://shop.freyranch.com/products/frey-ranch-harvester-series-10th-anniversary-edition to purchase a commemorative bottle of the Harvester Series: 10 Year Anniversary Edition. With an SRP of $249.99, only 500 numbered bottles will be available in the Frey Ranch tasting room starting April 26th, online via pre-sale from April 30th through May 6th, and at retail locations in Nevada shortly thereafter.

About Frey Ranch Distillery

Frey Ranch Distillery was founded in 2006 by Colby and Ashley Frey on the Frey family's 2,000-acre farm in Fallon, Nevada. The family has a deep history of farming in Northern Nevada that dates back 170 years and continues today with Frey Ranch Distillery, one of the only distilleries in the country to grow 100% of its whiskey grains on-site. Today, Frey Ranch is one of the top-selling ultra-premium bourbons in the US and one of the largest whiskey producers on the West Coast.

Frey Ranch is a year-round working farm that also offers tours and tastings to the public every Saturday from 12-4 p.m. Its award-winning portfolio of bourbons, ryes, and specialty whiskeys are available for purchase in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, and online at www.shop.freyranch.com. To learn more, visit freyranch.com.

