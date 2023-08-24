Freya Launches Their Flagship Product 'Vee' on BestBuy.com, Providing Shoppers with a Discreet, Functional Self-Love Tool

Freya has launched their flagship product 'Vee' on BestBuy.com, providing shoppers with a discreet, functional self-love tool.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freya, the pioneering self-love brand for women, is thrilled to announce the launch of their flagship product, the "Vee", on BestBuy.com. Freya is proud to join the growing roster of woman- and couples-centric sex tech products offered on the major consumer electronics retailer. With its dual-functionality and sleek design as both a razor and a vibrator for women, BestBuy shoppers now have access to the ultimate self-care tool.

Vee offers both a close, comfortable shave and sexual pleasure with its discreet vibrator technology. Its 5 ultra-sharp stainless steel blades effortlessly shave off unwanted hair, while the aloe strip moisturizes the skin that's left behind. Its "curvonomically" designed silicone handle fits comfortably in the hand and prevents nicks, allowing users to easily move it around each curve of the body without irritation. To top it off, users can enjoy 6 unique pulse patterns from the powerful vibrator hidden within, once detached from the blades. Vee delivers convenience, comfort, and pleasure all in one.

"We are delighted to expand our retail reach and give more women a discreet and easy solution for self-care. With the Freya Vee, we hope to bridge the gap between those feeling shame or guilt around self-pleasure, and those who are already well-versed in sex toy use. With the Freya Vee, women can confidently and conveniently indulge in self-care," enthuses Xin Hamilton, co-founder of Freya.

Starter kits will be available on BestBuy.com from August 22 for $49.99, and it includes the dual-choice razor system, two blade cartridges, a wall holder, and a USB charger for easy charging. Designed with safety in mind, the hidden power button can only be accessed when the top blades are taken off. The handle is certified IP7 water resistant, making the shower a perfect place for me-time. Shoppers can also opt for an additional blade replacement subscription to keep the shave going for only $9.99 for 4 pack blades refill. As the consumer electronics marketplace continues to evolve, Freya is proud to offer their innovative device that makes pleasurable self-care easy and convenient.

ABOUT FREYA

Freya is a self-love brand based in Los Angeles, CA. Founded and led by women, Freya's mission is to bridge the gap between sex toys and everyday personal care, giving women the freedom and confidence to indulge in self-care in a comfortable, convenient way. Their flagship device, the "Vee", lets users enjoy both grooming and sexual pleasure with one sleek tool. Designed with discretion, pleasure, and convenience in mind, Freya hopes to encourage women to take ownership of their own pleasure and feel empowered in the process. Follow along on Instagram @crave.freya

