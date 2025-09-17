Friar Tux Appoints Industry Veteran Scott Norris as President

Formalwear Leader Builds on 50+ Years of Style, Tapping Norris to Drive Digital Innovation, Market Expansion, and Elevated Customer Experience

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friar Tux, the family-owned formalwear company with more than 50 years of heritage, today announced the appointment of Scott Norris as President. The leadership transition marks a significant milestone as the company accelerates growth and innovation.

Norris is a veteran of the men's apparel and retail industry with more than two decades of leadership experience. He began his career at Macy's before spending nearly 20 years at The Men's Wearhouse, where he helped guide the company to market-share leadership in tailored clothing and tuxedo rentals. Most recently, Norris held leadership roles at The Black Tux, gaining additional expertise in the evolving digital rental space.

"My career has been dedicated to the men's apparel and retail industry," said Norris. "I'm honored to step into the role of President at Friar Tux, a respected leader in our industry and a brand beloved by generations of customers. Few companies have the privilege of dressing someone for their prom, then later for their wedding—and eventually as the parents of brides and grooms. It's a legacy of trust, style, and service that I'm proud to help carry forward."

In his new role, Norris will lead Friar Tux's growth strategy across multiple fronts. He will strengthen digital channels and e-commerce platforms, drive expansion into new brick-and-mortar markets, and develop Friar Tux teams. He will also focus on reducing friction across the customer journey and advancing technologies such as the company's AI-powered Fit Calculator, designed to deliver sizing confidence and online convenience.

Beyond channel expansion, Norris will ensure operational excellence, maximize financial performance, and reinforce Friar Tux's customer-first culture—honoring the company's legacy while building for a best-in-class future.

"Looking ahead, I'm excited to build on Friar Tux's strong foundation—developing our exceptional leadership team, expanding our product line, and advancing our technology," Norris added. "Together, we'll continue to elevate the customer experience and shape the future of the special occasion business."

Founded in 1974 in Lakewood, California, Friar Tux has evolved from a regional rental shop into a national destination for both rental and retail. Today, the company offers one of the largest selections of suits, tuxedos, shoes, and accessories in the U.S., with sizes ranging from toddlers to big & tall.

Through innovations such as free rental try-ons, virtual styling sessions, swatch programs, and nationwide shipping and returns, Friar Tux delivers unmatched convenience. The brand is also the exclusive formalwear retailer for the Michael Kors Performance Collection, featuring CoolMax® Technology and Sorona® stretch fabrics designed for comfort from the "I do's" to the after-party. With more than 12,000 five-star reviews, Friar Tux continues to help customers look their best for life's most photographed occasions—including weddings, proms, quinceañeras, and black-tie events.

"On behalf of our entire Friar Tux family, I'd like to welcome and congratulate Scott on his new role as President," said Mike Meskell, Founder and Co-Owner of Friar Tux. "Scott's proven leadership in scaling retail and rental businesses makes him the right choice to guide Friar Tux into its next chapter. I'd also like to thank Marc Atkin for serving as President for the past two years and wish him the best in retirement."

About Friar Tux

Friar Tux is a family-owned formalwear company helping customers look their best for life's most important moments since 1974. With an e-commerce platform serving customers nationwide, and more than 24 showrooms across California and Nevada, Friar Tux offers one of the largest selections of suits, tuxedos, shoes, and accessories in the U.S.—including serving as the exclusive formalwear retailer for the Michael Kors Performance Collection.

