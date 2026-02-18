Friar Tux Delivers a First for Formalwear With AI Virtual Try-On

New Personalized Visualization Reflects Friar Tux's Continued Investment in Customer Experience Innovation for Weddings and Special Occasions

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friar Tux, a family-owned formalwear company with more than 50 years of experience serving weddings and special occasions nationwide, today announced the launch of its Try-On with AI, a new digital feature designed to enhance how customers explore suits and tuxedos online.

Friar Tux is the first formalwear brand to integrate an AI virtual try-on experience with photo upload into its website. The Try-On with AI tool allows customers to view a personalized visualization of selected suits and tuxedos, enabling comparison of different styles and color options without visiting a showroom. Rendered results are available in approximately 30 seconds, providing additional visual context earlier in the decision-making process for weddings and special occasions. The feature also supports wedding and group planning by allowing customers to review and align on formalwear selections remotely before finalizing decisions.

"Every enhancement we introduce is guided by how customers prefer to explore options and prepare for important life moments," said Scott Norris, President of Friar Tux. "Try-On with AI reflects our broader commitment to building thoughtful digital enhancements that complement the service customers expect from our brand."

The new feature complements Friar Tux's existing service offerings, including free at-home try-ons, virtual style sessions with professional stylists, fabric swatches, and in-store appointments for personalized service. Together, these options provide multiple ways to evaluate fit, style, and overall look. The experience is now live on FriarTux.com.

About Friar Tux

Friar Tux is a family-owned formalwear company helping customers look their best for life's most important moments since 1974. With an e-commerce platform serving customers nationwide and more than 24 showrooms across California and Nevada, Friar Tux offers one of the largest selections of suits, tuxedos, shoes, and accessories in the U.S. for both rental and purchase, and is the exclusive formalwear retailer for the Michael Kors Performance Collection. For more information, visit https://www.friartux.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Vultee, Friar Tux, 1 2123341212, [email protected], https://www.friartux.com/

SOURCE Friar Tux