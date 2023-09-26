Frictionless technology integrations from Health-E Commerce® simplify flexible spending accounts and health savings accounts, improving utilization and satisfaction

The way people shop is changing, and so are their expectations for payment options. Our suite of technology solutions acknowledges this shift and gives employers and TPAs the resources and support they need to reduce friction at every point in the FSA or HSA journey for employee plan participants. Tweet this

To deliver this level of simplicity for FSA and HSA users, Health-E Commerce partners with TPAs to integrate its suite of solutions into their benefits portal. Advantages of the new capabilities include:

Single Sign-on allows participants to access their FSA Store or HSA Store account from their benefits portal with one, secure login. This eliminates password churn for participants and customer support teams, and gives users easy access to manage multiple accounts across partner platforms.

DirectPay allows account holders to securely integrate payment information and eliminate the need to enter their card information each time they shop at FSA Store or HSA Store. This improves the user experience, increases participant engagement in their health and benefits, and supports the corporate health and benefits goals of employers. Meanwhile, because purchases are autosubstantiated, DirectPay alleviates claim volumes and reduces customer support needs.

Balance Display allows participants to see their balance in real time as they shop on FSA Store or HSA Store. By giving participants easy, reliable access to their current balance, employer sponsors and TPAs can help decrease the likelihood of FSA balance forfeitures, while giving participants the confidence they need to use their account without having to call customer service.

According to proprietary data from a Health-E Commerce shopper survey, 53% of shoppers say they prefer to shop where their payment information is stored; 72% prefer cardless payment options; and 74% said they abandon their cart at least sometimes because they don't have their card information handy.

"The way people shop is changing, and so are their expectations for payment options. Our suite of technology solutions acknowledges this shift and gives employers and TPAs the resources and support they need to reduce friction at every point in the FSA or HSA journey for employee plan participants and for HR teams," said Steve Jackson, senior vice president of sales for Health-E Commerce.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store, HSA Store and WellDeservedHealth, a family of online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products that benefits Children's Health Fund and enables customers to make a donation with each purchase. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 651-230-9192, [email protected], www.health-ecommerce.com

SOURCE Health-E Commerce