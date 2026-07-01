Friedman Injury Law Partners with Elevate with Mariela and Tread Vegas to Support Hannah's Closet North Through Community Wellness Event

"Helping people doesn't stop when we leave the courtroom. When our community comes together to support children and families in need, we all have the opportunity to make a lasting difference." — Blake Friedman, Founder, Friedman Injury Law Post this

"At Friedman Injury Law, we believe community support starts with showing up," said Blake Friedman, founder of Friedman Injury Law. "This event was a meaningful opportunity to bring people together around wellness while also supporting children and families who deserve care, dignity, and practical resources. We are proud to partner with Elevate with Mariela, Tread Vegas, and Hannah's Closet to help make a positive impact here in Las Vegas."

Hannah's Closet serves foster, adoptive, and kinship families by providing free clothing, shoes, diapers, toys, and other practical items. The organization relies on community donations to help meet the everyday needs of caregivers and children throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The event was led in partnership with Elevate with Mariela, a local wellness and fitness brand focused on helping people build strength, confidence, and community. Attendees participated in a workout experience while contributing to a clothing and essentials drive benefiting Hannah's Closet.

"Elevate with Mariela was built around the idea that strength goes beyond the gym," said Mariela Ramos of Elevate with Mariela. "Partnering with Friedman Injury Law and Tread Vegas for this event allowed us to create a space where people could move, connect, and give back to children and families who need support."

For Friedman Injury Law, the event reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to supporting local organizations and creating meaningful connections beyond the courtroom. "As personal injury attorneys, we work with people during some of the hardest moments of their lives," Friedman added. "That work reminds us every day how important it is to care for one another. Supporting Hannah's Closet is one way we can help strengthen the community we are proud to call home." Friedman Injury Law extends its gratitude to everyone who attended, donated, volunteered, and helped make the event possible.

About Friedman Injury Law

Friedman Injury Law is a Southern Nevada personal injury law firm serving clients in Las Vegas, Henderson, and surrounding communities. Led by founder Blake Friedman, the firm represents individuals and families after serious injuries, including car accidents, truck collisions, premises liability incidents, wrongful death claims, and other negligence-related matters. Friedman Injury Law is committed to strong advocacy, responsive client service, and meaningful community support across the Las Vegas Valley. blakefriedmanlaw.com

About Hannah's Closet

Hannah's Closet is a Las Vegas resource center dedicated to supporting foster, adoptive, and kinship families with clothing, shoes, diapers, toys, and other practical items. The organization helps caregivers access essential resources for the children in their care and relies on donations and community support to continue serving local families.

Media Contact

Blake Friedman, Friedman Injury Law, 1 7029704222, [email protected], blakefriedmanlaw.com

SOURCE Friedman Injury Law