Friedman Injury Law Serves as Presenting Partner of the A's Las Vegas Summer Series at Las Vegas Ballpark and Donates $10,000 to the A's Community Fund

Friedman Injury Law proudly served as the presenting partner of the A's Las Vegas Summer Series at Las Vegas Ballpark, celebrating the Athletics' growing presence in Southern Nevada and helping bring Major League Baseball closer to the Las Vegas community. As part of its commitment to giving back, the firm also donated $10,000 to the A's Community Fund to support programs that benefit local youth, families, and community organizations.
LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friedman Injury Law proudly served as the presenting partner of the A's Las Vegas Summer Series at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, celebrating Major League Baseball's growing connection with Southern Nevada and supporting the team's continued community impact in the Las Vegas Valley.
The Summer Series brought the Athletics to Las Vegas for a landmark week of regular-season baseball, giving local fans an up-close look at the franchise ahead of its future arrival in Las Vegas. As part of the partnership, Friedman Injury Law also donated $10,000 to the A's Community Fund, reinforcing the firm's commitment to supporting youth, families, and community-focused programs throughout Southern Nevada.
"Las Vegas is our home, and being part of this moment for baseball in our city is incredibly meaningful," said Blake Friedman, founder of Friedman Injury Law. "The A's Summer Series was more than a week of games; it was a chance to bring families together, celebrate the future of sports in Las Vegas, and invest in programs that make a real difference. We're proud to support the A's Community Fund with a $10,000 donation and to stand alongside the Athletics as they build deeper roots in Southern Nevada."
Friedman Injury Law's presenting partnership reflects the firm's ongoing investment in the local community, including its support of youth athletics, education, and programs that create opportunities for Las Vegas-area families. The partnership also underscores the shared belief that sports can unite communities, inspire young people, and create memorable experiences both on and off the field.
"As a local law firm, we believe our responsibility goes beyond the courtroom," Friedman added. "We fight for injured people every day, but we also want to help strengthen the community we serve. Supporting the A's Community Fund and participating in the Summer Series is one more way we can give back to the city that has given us so much."
About Friedman Injury Law
Friedman Injury Law is a Southern Nevada personal injury law firm serving clients in Las Vegas, Henderson, and surrounding communities. Led by founder Blake Friedman, the firm represents individuals and families after serious injuries, including car accidents, truck collisions, premises liability incidents, and other negligence-related matters. Friedman Injury Law is committed to strong advocacy, responsive client service, and meaningful community support across the Las Vegas Valley. blakefriedmanlaw.com
Media Contact
Blake Friedman, Friedman Injury Law, 1 7029704222, [email protected], blakefriedmanlaw.com
SOURCE Friedman Injury Law
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