Friedman Injury Law Serves as Presenting Partner of the A's Las Vegas Summer Series at Las Vegas Ballpark and Donates $10,000 to the A's Community Fund

"Las Vegas has given so much to us over the years. Supporting the A's Summer Series and investing in the A's Community Fund is our way of giving back to the city and the families who make this community so special." — Blake Friedman, Founder, Friedman Injury Law Post this

"Las Vegas is our home, and being part of this moment for baseball in our city is incredibly meaningful," said Blake Friedman, founder of Friedman Injury Law. "The A's Summer Series was more than a week of games; it was a chance to bring families together, celebrate the future of sports in Las Vegas, and invest in programs that make a real difference. We're proud to support the A's Community Fund with a $10,000 donation and to stand alongside the Athletics as they build deeper roots in Southern Nevada."

Friedman Injury Law's presenting partnership reflects the firm's ongoing investment in the local community, including its support of youth athletics, education, and programs that create opportunities for Las Vegas-area families. The partnership also underscores the shared belief that sports can unite communities, inspire young people, and create memorable experiences both on and off the field.

"As a local law firm, we believe our responsibility goes beyond the courtroom," Friedman added. "We fight for injured people every day, but we also want to help strengthen the community we serve. Supporting the A's Community Fund and participating in the Summer Series is one more way we can give back to the city that has given us so much."

About Friedman Injury Law

Friedman Injury Law is a Southern Nevada personal injury law firm serving clients in Las Vegas, Henderson, and surrounding communities. Led by founder Blake Friedman, the firm represents individuals and families after serious injuries, including car accidents, truck collisions, premises liability incidents, and other negligence-related matters. Friedman Injury Law is committed to strong advocacy, responsive client service, and meaningful community support across the Las Vegas Valley. blakefriedmanlaw.com

Media Contact

Blake Friedman, Friedman Injury Law, 1 7029704222, [email protected], blakefriedmanlaw.com

SOURCE Friedman Injury Law