Friends of the California State Fair Celebrates 30th Year of Scholarship Program

Program awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors and current college students in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friends of the California State Fair this week opened the online application for their annual scholarship program that awards more than $40,000 to California students pursuing post-secondary education.

For the 2024-25 academic year, Friends of the California State Fair will award $1,000 to $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors and students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in a variety of disciplines.

Applicants may apply to one of twelve scholarship categories including agriculture, art, business, teaching, wine making/grape growing and more. Applications are evaluated based on academics, community involvement, volunteerism and a personal essay.

Top winners in select categories may be invited to compete for the $5,000 Ironstone Concours Foundation/Friends of the California State Fair Scholarship, an award that recognizes one outstanding candidate. Molly Terpstra, now a first-year student at Modesto Junior College studying Agricultural Business and Management, garnered the honor for 2023.

"Agriculture has always been a priority in my life. With both parents working in the Ag industry and raising livestock at home, 4-H and FFA was the foundation of my youth. Now as high school graduation grows near, I look forward to college as an Ag major and more importantly, a career in agriculture," said Terpstra in her scholarship acceptance. "This scholarship will make my future possible."

The 2024-25 scholarship application deadline is March 8, 2024. For more information about the program and to begin the application process, visit calexpostatefair.com/participate/friends-of-the-ca-state-fair/scholarship.

The Friends of the California State Fair Scholarship Program is a collaborative effort between the Friends of the California State Fair, the California Agricultural Advisory Council and the State Fair Gala Committee.

About the Friends of the California State Fair

The Friends of the California State Fair is a charitable, nonprofit, volunteer organization that

supports programs and education initiatives at the California Exposition State Fair. Since 1993, the Friends of the California State Fair have supported California students through their scholarship program.

About the California State Fair

Established in 1854, the California State Fair is dedicated as a place to celebrate California's achievements, industries, agriculture, and diversity of its people, traditions and trends that shape the Golden State's future.

