Friends That Rock: Miami Benefit Concert to Support Friendship Circle of Miami

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miami's music and business communities are coming together for a night of rock, costumes, and giving back. On Saturday, November 8, 2025, Magic 13 Brewing Co. will host Friends That Rock, a live rock concert fundraiser benefiting Friendship Circle of Miami, an organization dedicated to fostering inclusion and friendship for children, teens, and adults with special needs.

The concert will feature four live acts: SYXTY9, Abdala, Outlaws, and Gauntlet Run, all Miami-based rock bands formed by a diverse group of rock fanatics that play from anthems to international classics. Tickets will be available online and at the door ($25 online at https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/syxty9/friendsthatrock and $35 at the door), covering production costs to ensure that 100% of sponsorship contributions and funds raised beyond expenses are donated directly to Friendship Circle of Miami. The goal: raise over +$10,000 for this vital community nonprofit.

"Friendship Circle changes lives—not just for children and young adults with special needs, but also for their families, who receive the love, support, and sense of belonging they deserve. Friends That Rock is our way of celebrating inclusion while doing what we love most—playing music," said Fabio Brunelli of SYXTY9, event producer.

Community Partners and Early Sponsors

With strong local support and sponsorship from Miami-based brands, the event has already gained impressive momentum and will be a great success for the local community. Partners thus far include META Development, EXATA, Rio Container Management, Ranked Music, Greenberg Traurig LAW, Nicolas Group, Gurodi, Write Way, Cuesta Construction, Investee, C&R and Emporio Dolcezza. In addition, Magic 13 Brewing Co., the venue, has partnered with the organizers as a supporter of the cause, providing the stage, and atmosphere that will make the evening unforgettable.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available, offering brand visibility, on-stage mentions, and what organizers call "the bragging rights of backing one of Miami's most meaningful community-driven events."

About Friendship Circle of Miami

Located in South-Dade and serving families throughout Miami, Friendship Circle of Miami provides friendship, acceptance, and inclusion to individuals with special needs while offering respite to their families and empowerment to teen volunteers. Their unique model of pairing teen mentors with individuals with special needs fills a crucial gap in the community and often sparks lifelong bonds.

Event Details

What: Friends That Rock – Benefit Concert for Friendship Circle of Miami

When: Saturday, November 8, 2025 | 8:00 pm

Where: Magic 13 Brewing Co., Miami (Free Parking)

Tickets: $25 online | $35 at the door (https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/syxty9/friendsthatrock)

Sponsorships: $1,000 packages available (100% donated directly to Friendship Circle)

Contact for Sponsorship & Media Inquiries: Fabio Brunelli | Email: [email protected] | Phone: 917-943-7959

About SYXTY9

SYXTY9 is a Miami-based rock band formed by six Brazilian executives from diverse industries, blending Brazilian and international rock into high-energy performances. More than a band, SYXTY9 is a celebration of friendship, creativity, and the power of music to bring people together.

About Magic 13 Brewing Co.

Located in the heart of Miami, Magic 13 Brewing Co. is a vibrant brewery and event space known for its craft beers, eclectic atmosphere, and live entertainment. With a commitment to quality brewing and community spirit, Magic 13 has become a local favorite for gatherings, concerts, and cultural events. Its spacious venue, unique character, and welcoming vibe make it the perfect backdrop for unforgettable nights that bring people together over music, friendship, and great beer.

Media Contact

Fabio Brunelli, Friendship Circle of Miami, 1 917-943-7959, [email protected]

SOURCE Friendship Circle of Miami