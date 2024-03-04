Friendships Are So Important, They Can't Be Overlooked In Solid Relationship Development

Xulon Press presents guidance on choosing good friends and being a good friend yourself
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Mary Douglas-Witherspoon helps readers evaluate their relationships with Are You My Friend? A Gentle Guide To Becoming The Best Friend You Can Be ($10.99, paperback, 9781662861369; $4.99, e-book, 9781662861376).
Many of us may use the term "friend" for someone we spend a lot of time with, but who will constantly do things they know annoy us. Does that term really apply? Do we treat our "friends" the way that we should?
"I have been in long-term friend relationships filled with ups and downs but have put the work into them, causing them to be solid and stand the test of time. I felt I had something to share," said Douglas-Witherspoon.
Mary Douglas-Witherspoon is the fifth of eight siblings, a widowed mother of one son and three grandchildren. She was born and raised in Niagara Falls, NY and lived in New York City for several years. Douglas-Witherspoon retired after 30 years as a police dispatcher for the Niagara Falls, NY Police Department. She is a gospel singer who has sung across the United States, meeting all types of people from various backgrounds and cultures.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Are You My Friend? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
