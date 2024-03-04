Friendships Are So Important, They Can't Be Overlooked In Solid Relationship Development

I have been in long-term friend relationships filled with ups and downs but have put the work into them, causing them to be solid and stand the test of time. I felt I had something to share Post this

"I have been in long-term friend relationships filled with ups and downs but have put the work into them, causing them to be solid and stand the test of time. I felt I had something to share," said Douglas-Witherspoon.

Mary Douglas-Witherspoon is the fifth of eight siblings, a widowed mother of one son and three grandchildren. She was born and raised in Niagara Falls, NY and lived in New York City for several years. Douglas-Witherspoon retired after 30 years as a police dispatcher for the Niagara Falls, NY Police Department. She is a gospel singer who has sung across the United States, meeting all types of people from various backgrounds and cultures.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Are You My Friend? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

