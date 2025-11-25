FriesenPress Adds Actual Human Book Coaches to Publishing Services Lineup

We believe that the spark of any great story can be nurtured into a roaring flame with the right support. From an idea to a rough draft, our team of expert book coaches directly adds fuel to aspiring authors' creative fire. Post this

Book coaching is a personalized and proactive service focused on building consistent writing progress. Coaches help authors establish their writing goals, developing a customized writing plan that is brought to fruition across dedicated bi-weekly sessions between coach and author. The resulting momentum leads the author to a well-written manuscript — and a set of new skills for a lifetime of writing.

Prior to the introduction of book coaching, FriesenPress's ability to provide its dedicated support was applied to those with finished (or nearly finished) manuscripts. With this launch, FriesenPress's trained experts can now begin to shape a manuscript as early as the idea phase.

"Writing a book is one of the most challenging creative undertakings one can attempt," shares Kennelly. "There are many potential stumbling blocks, especially for new writers. We believe that the spark of any great story can be nurtured into a roaring flame with the right support. From an idea to a rough draft, our team of expert book coaches directly adds fuel to aspiring authors' creative fire. We help them make their manuscript a reality while contributing to their growth as storytellers."

As a part of renowned book printer Friesens Corporation, FriesenPress is proud to continue a legacy built on beautiful printed books, established in 1907. Whether writing, publishing, or printing, FriesenPress looks forward to helping more authors share their stories than ever in 2026 and beyond.

