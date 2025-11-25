FriesenPress Adds Actual Human Book Coaches to Publishing Services Lineup

In an age of AI automation, Canada's employee owned publishing services provider doubles down on the necessity of human-powered storytelling.
WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The employee owners at FriesenPress announce that they have added book coaching to their industry-leading range of publishing services. Joining a lineup that includes professional editing, design, and promotional support, book coaching further continues the company's mission of helping authors share their best stories with the world.
Having assisted independent authors self-publish over 11,000 titles since its inception in 2009, FriesenPress is doubling down on the impact and necessity of human-powered storytelling in an age of AI automation. "As employee owners, we care deeply about the trust our authors have placed in us as stewards of their story," says Tammara Kennelly, FriesenPress President. "There's no replacing the expert whose nuanced knowledge of your project leads to a breakthrough in your narrative, nor the gentle encouragement that comes from being held accountable to the writing goal you set for yourself. Our people-powered process has always enabled authors to publish beautiful books that they are proud of, and the genuine human thoughtfulness and care that contributes to that experience cannot be overstated."
Book coaching is a personalized and proactive service focused on building consistent writing progress. Coaches help authors establish their writing goals, developing a customized writing plan that is brought to fruition across dedicated bi-weekly sessions between coach and author. The resulting momentum leads the author to a well-written manuscript — and a set of new skills for a lifetime of writing.
Prior to the introduction of book coaching, FriesenPress's ability to provide its dedicated support was applied to those with finished (or nearly finished) manuscripts. With this launch, FriesenPress's trained experts can now begin to shape a manuscript as early as the idea phase.
"Writing a book is one of the most challenging creative undertakings one can attempt," shares Kennelly. "There are many potential stumbling blocks, especially for new writers. We believe that the spark of any great story can be nurtured into a roaring flame with the right support. From an idea to a rough draft, our team of expert book coaches directly adds fuel to aspiring authors' creative fire. We help them make their manuscript a reality while contributing to their growth as storytellers."
As a part of renowned book printer Friesens Corporation, FriesenPress is proud to continue a legacy built on beautiful printed books, established in 1907. Whether writing, publishing, or printing, FriesenPress looks forward to helping more authors share their stories than ever in 2026 and beyond.
