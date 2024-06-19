Fringe Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

"We're creating our own unique culture, and we aren't looking around to see what other companies are doing to imitate. Instead of focusing on what's typical, we're pushing past that to offer what's needed." - Jordan Peace, CEO & Co-Founder of Fringe Post this

'Flexible' 'Inclusive' and 'Motivating' were the words most used to describe the culture.

Fringe senior leaders support their team's development and care for their people individually.

97% of employees report Fringe's culture supports their health and wellbeing.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Jordan Peace, CEO & Co-Founder, shares, "At Fringe we say, 'don't be corporate.' We're creating our own unique culture, and we aren't looking around to see what other companies are doing to imitate. Instead of focusing on what's typical, we're pushing past that to offer what's needed. That will look different based on our company size and the people who make up our team, and we're happy to rise to the occasion to innovate as needs change."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About Fringe

Fringe is a lifestyle benefits marketplace, with global solutions for Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSAs), rewards & recognition, wellbeing, & flexible benefit programs. With 120+ products and services available, Fringe aims to meet the diverse needs of the modern workforce while easing the administrative headache for HR teams. Many of Fringe's clients see 90%+ engagement within 6 months of launching Fringe – it's no wonder why 84% of employees report higher loyalty to companies that offer flexible benefits. Attract and retain talent, consolidate budget, & simplify vendor management with Fringe. Learn more at fringe.us.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Fringe Team, Fringe, 1 8042200775, [email protected] , https://www.fringe.us/

