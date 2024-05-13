Frisco Criminal Defense Law Firm Launches $1,000 Scholarship for College Students Interested in Law and Justice

As criminal defense attorneys who work with clients from all walks of life, we hope the creation of this scholarship can inspire and enable students to further pursue his or her interest in the law.

FRISCO, Texas, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Offices of Biederman & Burleson is thrilled to introduce a generous new $1,000 scholarship for the Fall 2024 semester to undergraduate students with a passion for law and justice. Every day in our legal practice, we seek to uphold the essential tenets of law. This scholarship reflects our firm's commitment to fostering new generations of legal champions by offering financial support to students who feel as passionate about upholding the rule of law as we do.

As established attorneys, Mr. Biederman and Mr. Burleson understand the necessity of receiving a comprehensive education. However, college is simply out of reach for many students due to its excessive costs. Through the founding of this scholarship, we are excited and humbled to assist a student's educational journey by providing a financial award. As criminal defense attorneys who work with clients from all walks of life, we hope the creation of this scholarship can inspire and enable students to further pursue his or her interest in the law.

Applications for the Champions of Justice Scholarship will be due October 7, 2024, with the winner announced on November 7, 2024. Applicants have been asked to answer the following prompt, "What do you hope to achieve professionally in the field of law, and how will this scholarship help you reach your goals?" in an essay between 250-500 words.

To be eligible for our scholarship, applicants must be enrolled as an undergraduate at an accredited college or university for the Fall 2024 semester. To view additional requirements for our scholarship and submit an application, visit https://www.biedermanandburleson.com/scholarship.

About the Law Offices of Biederman & Burleson

The Law Offices of Biederman & Burleson is a law firm based in Frisco, Texas. The firm exclusively handles a variety of criminal defense topics, from DWI defense and assault to attorney writ bonds and federal crime. With a passion for defending the rights and interests of those accused or charged with a crime, clients can feel confident that we will have his or her back every step of the way.

To learn more about the Law Offices of Biederman & Burleson, please visit https://www.biedermanandburleson.com/.

