FrogHire.ai Releases 2025 Career Outcome University Ranking: A Data-Driven Guide for International Students to Make Educational Choices

FrogHire.ai, LLC, a WholeRen Group company, proudly announces the release of the 2025 FrogHire Career Outcome University Ranking, an objective, data-driven benchmark designed to help international students evaluate the return on investment (ROI) of U.S. universities. By leveraging verified data sources from the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Labor, and USCIS, the ranking provides students with a transparent understanding of the financial and career outcomes linked to their education.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FrogHire.ai, LLC, a WholeRen Group company, proudly announces the release of the 2025 FrogHire Career Outcome University Ranking, an objective, data-driven benchmark designed to help international students evaluate the return on investment (ROI) of U.S. universities. By leveraging verified data sources from the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Labor, and USCIS, the ranking provides students with a transparent understanding of the financial and career outcomes linked to their education.

This year's ranking expanded to 339 universities from 275 in 2024, reflecting a broader landscape of U.S. institutions that serve international students. The ranking is built on four key factors: the average salary of international graduates, the salary-to-tuition ratio, the ratio of international students to PERM applications (Green Card Density), and the total number of PERM applications filed for alumni. There are no ties, and the ranking is free of any subjective surveys, giving international students a clear and actionable guide to their educational investment.

In 2025, San Jose State University once again secures the #1 position, reflecting its exceptional ROI and strategic location in Silicon Valley. Its graduates enjoy strong employment outcomes, and the university maintains an outstanding balance between tuition cost and earning potential.

Carnegie Mellon University maintained the #2 spot, supported by 777 PERM filings in 2024 and an average salary of $174,081, which makes it one of the most lucrative destinations for international graduates. Stanford University ranks #3, continuing its tradition of offering top-tier salaries and highly marketable degrees that attract strong employer support.

A new standout this year, San Francisco Bay University (#4), emerges as a leader in immigration outcomes, boasting the highest Green Card Density of 6.32, which indicates an unmatched pathway from student visa to permanent residency. Rounding out the top five, Harvard University (#5) demonstrates that elite academic reputation, combined with high earning potential, continues to drive strong career outcomes for international students.

Notably, the 2025 ranking highlights several key trends. California continues to dominate, with eight universities in the top 25 - including San Jose State, Stanford, San Francisco Bay University, and the University of Southern California—thanks to the state's thriving tech and engineering job market. Ivy League institutions remain strong performers, with seven of the eight Ivies in the top 25, led by Harvard (#5), Dartmouth (#10), and Princeton (#23), due to their high salaries and powerful alumni networks.

Additionally, the ranking shines a light on high ROI regional universities like Central Michigan University (#9),Northern Illinois University (#12), and University of Houston-Clear Lake (#18), which provide excellent career outcomes despite lower national visibility. Their success is often tied to affordable tuition, niche strengths, and robust employer sponsorships.

What is the FrogHire Career Outcome University Ranking Top 100? (Image attached)

Top Institutions by 2024 PERM Count

Carnegie Mellon University led the nation in PERM applications in 2024 with 777 filings, showing the strength of its employer relationships and demand for its graduates. University of Southern California remains a powerhouse for private institutions with consistently high PERM counts, while San Jose State University also performs strongly, reflecting the market demand for international talent in technology and engineering sectors.

Interestingly, San Francisco Bay University tops the list in Green Card Density, illustrating that while some institutions generate higher total PERM volumes, others excel at maximizing the sponsorship outcomes relative to their international student population.

How can this Ranking Empower International Students?

The FrogHire Career Outcome University Ranking equips international students with reliable, data-backed insights for making one of the most significant financial and professional decisions of their lives. By analyzing tuition, post-graduation earnings, and real immigration outcomes, the ranking provides a comprehensive picture of ROI.

By presenting clear evidence of where international students can maximize both financial returns and career growth, FrogHire's ranking serves as a critical decision-making tool for students considering U.S. education.

About FrogHire.ai

FrogHire.ai, LLC (formally F1 Hire), a WholeRen Group company, is a data-driven staffing and career management firm based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Leveraging the SRIM methodology—Search, Research, Improve, and Manage—FrogHire.ai empowers international students with the data, tools, and processes to transform education into meaningful career success.

www.froghire.ai

Media Contact:

Minna Wang

[email protected]

Media Contact

Minna Wang, FrogHire.ai, 1 4047473266, [email protected], froghire.ai

SOURCE FrogHire.ai