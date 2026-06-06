FrogHire.ai Report Shows AI Skills Are Becoming Part of Everyday Entry-Level Jobs

AI mentions nearly doubled within 20.7 million job postings analyzed from 2025 Q1 to 2026 Q1, reshaping how career centers must prepare students.

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FrogHire.ai today released a new labor-market report showing that AI skills are becoming a more common expectation in early-career hiring, not only in specialized AI or machine learning roles.

The report, "AI Readiness in the Early-Career Labor Market," was developed for university career centers. The report is designed to help career advisors understand where AI-related skills are appearing in job descriptions, how quickly employer expectations are changing, and how students can show practical AI readiness in a credible way.

For many students, the question is no longer whether AI will matter in their first job. It is how they can show employers they know how to use it responsibly.

Based on FrogHire.ai's proprietary job posting database, the report analyzes 20,703,963 job posting records from January 2025 through March 2026. During that period, 2,616,339 postings mentioned at least one AI-related skill, representing 12.64% of all postings. Among entry-level postings, 233,035 mentioned AI-related skills, representing 9.88% of entry-level postings.

AI is also becoming a stronger hiring signal. Among postings that mentioned AI, the share listing AI-related skills as required rose from 45.03% in 2025 Q1 to 75.66% in 2026 Q1.

"The message for students is not that everyone suddenly needs to become an AI engineer," said Andrew Chen, CEO of FrogHire.ai. "The message is that AI is becoming part of how work gets done. A marketing student, a finance student, a product student, or a software student may all be asked to show that they can use AI responsibly to produce better work."

The report emphasizes that students do not need to present themselves as AI experts for every role. Instead, career centers must help students build role-specific examples of AI-supported work, such as analysis, code review, workflow automation, reporting, product documentation, content workflows, customer communication, or model evaluation.

"Career advisors are in a very important position right now," Chen added. "They can help students move past buzzwords and build real examples of AI-supported work. The strongest signal is not simply putting 'AI' or 'ChatGPT' on a resume. It is showing a project, a workflow, or a work sample where the student used AI, checked the output, and can explain the result."

Key Findings

AI readiness is now an early-career issue. From January 2025 through March 2026, FrogHire.ai observed 233,035 entry-level postings mentioning AI-related skills.

AI mentions rose quickly in early 2026. AI-mentioned postings increased from 9.33% of all postings in 2025 Q1 to 19.11% in 2026 Q1.

Entry-level roles are part of the shift. Entry-level AI-skill penetration rose from 8.34% in 2025 Q1 to 13.78% in 2026 Q1.

AI is moving from "nice to have" toward required. Required share among AI-mentioned postings rose from 45.03% to 75.66% from 2025 Q1 to 2026 Q1.

AI language is appearing across many job paths. AI-related skill mentions appear across software, data, product, marketing, IT, business, sales, finance, HR, and healthcare roles.

Applied AI skills are becoming more visible. Employers increasingly mention LLMs, AI tools and workflows, ChatGPT/OpenAI, GenAI, prompt engineering, and related applied AI skills.

What This Means for Career Centers

The report recommends that career centers move beyond general AI awareness and help students connect AI use to the roles they are actually pursuing.

For example:

Software and engineering students can show AI-assisted coding, debugging, testing, API work, and code review.

Data and analytics students can show AI-supported data cleaning, SQL/Python analysis, visualization, and interpretation.

Product and project-oriented students can show AI-supported research, requirements drafts, prioritization, and communication of tradeoffs.

Business and operations students can show workflow automation, reporting, spreadsheet analysis, and process documentation.

Marketing, sales, and customer-facing students can show AI-supported content, campaign research, CRM workflows, and human-reviewed customer messaging.

Finance, accounting, healthcare, and HR students can show responsible AI use with attention to accuracy, documentation, privacy, fairness, and compliance.

The report also encourages career centers to help students talk about AI with specificity. Stronger evidence of AI skills explain what AI helped with, what the student reviewed or corrected, and what the final result accomplished.

Methodology

The report integrates FrogHire.ai proprietary job posting data with public labor-market evidence from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and O*NET. FrogHire.ai's job posting analysis covers January 2025 through May 2026 available data, with trend analyses emphasizing complete quarters from 2025 Q1 through 2026 Q1. May 2026 data is available through May 8, 2026 and is not treated as a complete month.

AI-mentioned postings are defined as job posting records where required skills or preferred skills include at least one AI-related skill. AI-related skills include terms related to AI/artificial intelligence, machine learning, LLMs, GenAI, prompt engineering, ChatGPT/OpenAI, PyTorch, TensorFlow, MLOps, LangChain, NLP, computer vision, and AI-assisted workflows.

Entry-level postings are identified using posting language, title, level, and experience signals. Job function categories are title-derived proxies and should not be interpreted as employer-provided official department fields. FrogHire.ai job description records used in this report do not contain reliable industry or company-size fields, so the report does not claim which industries or company-size bands require AI most often.

External labor-market context draws from BLS CPS, CES, JOLTS, OEWS, ORS, Employment Projections, and O*NET 30.2 Skills, Work Activities, and Technology Skills.

About FrogHire.ai

FrogHire, LLC, a WholeRen Group company, is an AI-driven career platform helping job seekers navigate the job market with speed, clarity, and confidence.

FrogHire.ai combines automation, real-time and historical data, and intelligent insights to simplify and accelerate the job search. From automatically discovering relevant roles to tailoring applications and tracking progress, our toolkit acts as a personal job search copilot - helping users move faster, make smarter decisions, and stand out in a competitive market.

Media Contact

www.froghire.ai

Minna Wang

[email protected]

Media Contact

Minna Wang, FrogHire.ai, 1 4047473266, [email protected], froghire.ai

SOURCE FrogHire.ai