From $300,000 Estate Managers to Travelling Nannies on Six‑Figure Packages: Inside the New Economics of UHNW Household Staff

Ultra‑high‑net‑worth households are no longer simply hiring staff; they are building global operations teams, with estate managers, travelling nannies and private chefs compensated at true executive levels.

Acute scarcity is intensifying competition for the most mobile and specialised profiles. Only a small fraction of Morgan & Mallet's childcare specialists are available for demanding rota or travelling nanny positions, and executive-level Estate Managers already represent a significant share of US requests despite a very limited qualified pool. In France, domestic couples have become the single most requested profile, driven by the complexity of managing multi‑property holiday estates.

Privacy and security now carry a direct price tag, with verifiable discretion commanding a double‑digit salary premium across senior support roles. In key markets, most Personal Assistant positions require formal NDAs, while in privacy‑sensitive locations many PAs placed by Morgan & Mallet have experience in high‑security or confidentiality‑focused environments.

The report also charts the rise of a "household C‑suite," where Chiefs of Staff and Estate Managers operate as de facto COOs, managing multi‑million‑dollar budgets and coordinating complex global property portfolios in tandem with family offices. Specialist roles are evolving too: a growing share of private chef mandates now specify Michelin‑level backgrounds, and many chefs in major cities hold both culinary and nutrition credentials, supporting fully integrated wellness programmes at home.

Looking ahead to 2026, Morgan & Mallet advises UHNW families and family offices to recruit four to six months in advance, budget above traditional ranges and plan explicitly for a "discretion premium" when hiring top‑tier staff. The firm expects salaries for the most mobile roles, such as travelling nannies in the Gulf, to continue to climb as demand for globally mobile, passport‑privileged talent outstrips supply.

"Beyond the Butler" is designed as a concise, data‑led playbook for principals, family offices and advisers seeking to benchmark compensation and design resilient staffing structures across multiple jurisdictions. With fully staffed offices in New York, London, Dubai, Paris and Switzerland and a proprietary ATS tracking real‑time shifts in the market, Morgan & Mallet is positioned to help UHNW families build world‑class household teams at speed.

