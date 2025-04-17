From a Tech Global Giant to Bofu: A Bold Bet on Digital Performance

Bofu Welcomes a Key Strategist: Natan Vaudrin
MONTREAL, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transitioning from a Fortune 500 company to a fast-growing Quebec agency — that's the bold strategic move Natan Vaudrin is making by joining Bofu Agence Marketing as Service Strategy & Client Success Coordinator.
A Proven Expert Committed to Performance
With recognized expertise in strategic account management, sales, and marketing optimization, Natan's mission at Bofu will be to support clients in optimizing their digital strategies and maximizing long-term performance.
Having held key positions at Uber, including Senior Account Manager and Customer Success Manager at Uber Eats, Natan managed portfolios exceeding $170 million while also contributing to advertising strategy and business development.
His track record includes exceptional client retention rates and strong partner relationships. His diverse background spans industries such as tech, foodservice, construction, and eCommerce — giving him a 360° perspective on digital marketing challenges across multiple sectors.
A Strategic Asset for Bofu
Currently pursuing a Bachelor's in Business Administration (Marketing) at Université TÉLUQ, Natan also holds certifications in Google Analytics and marketing strategy. His performance- and innovation-driven mindset perfectly aligns with Bofu's mission: to maximize business impact through high-performance omnichannel marketing strategies tailored to market realities.
About Bofu
Bofu is a digital marketing agency specializing in building omnichannel acquisition and amplification ecosystems. Combining strategic expertise, creative performance, and advanced technological solutions, Bofu helps businesses optimize their digital presence and reach their growth objectives.
Media Contact
Marc-Antoine Rioux, Bofu Agence Marketing, 1 4385010955, [email protected], bofu.ca
SOURCE Bofu Agence Marketing
