From a Tech Global Giant to Bofu: A Bold Bet on Digital Performance

"Natan's arrival at Bofu marks a key milestone in our commitment to providing high-level strategic support. His expertise in account management and client success will be a powerful driver of growth for our partners." – Maxime Sincerny

With recognized expertise in strategic account management, sales, and marketing optimization, Natan's mission at Bofu will be to support clients in optimizing their digital strategies and maximizing long-term performance.

Having held key positions at Uber, including Senior Account Manager and Customer Success Manager at Uber Eats, Natan managed portfolios exceeding $170 million while also contributing to advertising strategy and business development.

His track record includes exceptional client retention rates and strong partner relationships. His diverse background spans industries such as tech, foodservice, construction, and eCommerce — giving him a 360° perspective on digital marketing challenges across multiple sectors.

A Strategic Asset for Bofu

Currently pursuing a Bachelor's in Business Administration (Marketing) at Université TÉLUQ, Natan also holds certifications in Google Analytics and marketing strategy. His performance- and innovation-driven mindset perfectly aligns with Bofu's mission: to maximize business impact through high-performance omnichannel marketing strategies tailored to market realities.

About Bofu

Bofu is a digital marketing agency specializing in building omnichannel acquisition and amplification ecosystems. Combining strategic expertise, creative performance, and advanced technological solutions, Bofu helps businesses optimize their digital presence and reach their growth objectives.

Media Contact

Marc-Antoine Rioux, Bofu Agence Marketing, 1 4385010955, [email protected], bofu.ca

SOURCE Bofu Agence Marketing