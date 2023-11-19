From AI to Web3: RNO1 Founder Reveals Emerging Technologies Shaping Our Digital Future [DesignRush Spotlight]

Digital transformation spending is expected to reach $3.4 trillion in 2026. DesignRush interviewed RNO1's founder to explore how businesses can leverage emerging technologies to stay competitive.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statista revealed digital transformation spending hit $1.6 trillion in 2022. It is projected to reach $3.4 trillion by 2026. This surge highlights the need for businesses to adopt emerging technologies to accelerate their digital transformation and stay competitive.

In the latest interview, DesignRush sat down with Michael Gaizutis, founder of RNO1, to gain insights into the challenges and strategies for driving digital transformation in businesses.

"The intersection of AI and Web3 is particularly interesting," says Gaizutis. "Until now, there's been some separation between these two realms, but we're starting to see more convergence. Web3 companies are increasingly integrating AI technologies into their blockchain-based projects."

Highlights of our interview with Gaizutis include:

Insights on how to venture into the world of advertising and marketing

How RNO1 challenged and redefined the status quo in the agency sector

How the agency preserved its unique edge in collaborating with industry giants like Microsoft, Airbnb, and Disney

The roles of AI and Web3 in shaping the future of digital transformation

Strategies for businesses to effectively adapt to the evolving landscape of Web3 and the Metaverse

The full episode is now available on YouTube and Spotify.

