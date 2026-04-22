From Athletes to Artists to the Boardroom, Certified Mental Performance Consultants® Are Meeting a Surge in Demand for Mental Performance Training

"Reaching 1,500 certified professionals worldwide is a testament to the growing recognition of the value mental performance expertise brings to organizations, teams, and individuals seeking to perform at their best and enhance their well-being." - Jamie Shapiro Post this

Launched in 1991 (originally as the Certified Consultant AASP program), the CMPC credential establishes the standards for professional competence in sport and performance psychology. To earn certification, candidates complete rigorous academic and applied training, pass a comprehensive exam, adhere to a code of ethics, and commit to ongoing professional development and continued education.

The CMPC credential is accredited and regularly reaccredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), reflecting AASP's ongoing compliance with the highest standards for professional certification and public accountability.

With a foundation rooted in psychology, kinesiology, and performance science, CMPCs are uniquely qualified to help clients improve focus, confidence, and resilience.

What Can a CMPC Help With?

Certified Mental Performance Consultants® (CMPCs) work with individuals and teams to strengthen the mental side of performance, helping them stay composed under pressure and perform at their best. They help clients:

Achieve Peak Performance: Unlock full potential through personalized mental strategies that enhance consistency and performance outcomes.

Overcome Mental Barriers: Address obstacles such as performance anxiety, injury recovery, self-doubt, and motivation challenges.

Build Mental Toughness: Develop resilience and the ability to bounce back stronger after setbacks

Enhance Well-Being: Foster a healthy balance between training, competition, and personal life.

Expanding Impact Across Performance Domains

CMPCs work in diverse settings, including professional sports organizations (NHL, MLB, NBA, NFL, LOVB, and NWSL), colleges and universities, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), corporate leadership programs, and military and tactical units. The growing number of certified professionals underscores a broader shift toward integrating mental performance as a critical pillar of overall success. The CMPC credential is a requirement for being placed in the USOPC Mental Health & Performance Directory, which connects elite athletes with qualified mental performance consultants.

"Whether working with athletes, performing artists, executives, or military personnel, CMPCs provide evidence-based strategies to strengthen focus, resilience, and teamwork," said Jamie Shapiro, AASP Professional Standards Division Head. "Reaching 1,500 certified professionals worldwide is a testament to the growing recognition of the value mental performance expertise brings to organizations, teams, and individuals seeking to perform at their best and enhance their well-being."

"The continued growth of the CMPC program speaks to a larger movement, one where mental performance and well-being are recognized as essential to excellence. As we reach this milestone, it's clear that our field is not only expanding, but evolving. CMPC professionals are shaping the future of how individuals, teams, and organizations define and pursue high performance," explained AASP President Hillary Cauthen, PsyD, CMPC. "At AASP, we hold a standard of rigor that challenges our consultants to rise to today's demands and step into the responsibility of leading, with meaningful, lasting impact."

Additional resources on the CMPC credential, including case studies, videos, and practical guides, are available at appliedsportpsych.org/certification. Visitors can also locate and get in contact with certified consultants as well as explore pathways to applying for certification.

About the CMPC Credential

A Certified Mental Performance Consultant® (CMPC) is a highly trained professional who specializes in the mental performance aspects of sport and performance. CMPCs are certified by the Association for Applied Sport Psychology (AASP) and the Canadian Sport Psychology Association - Association Canadienne de la Psychologie du Sport (CSPA-ACPS), which ensures they meet rigorous standards of education, training, and ethical practice.

About Association for Applied Sport Psychology (appliedsportpsych.org)

The Association for Applied Sport Psychology (AASP) is the premier association working to ensure every performer has the resources to strengthen their inner edge through the advancement and application of excellence in mental performance and mental health. To do that, AASP cultivates an inclusive field of Certified Mental Performance Consultants® (CMPCs), licensed mental health professionals, educators, and researchers. Founded in 1985, AASP currently has nearly 3,300 members worldwide, supporting performers at every age and level across the performance spectrum – including sport, exercise, tactical, business, and performing arts populations – and elevating their ability to perform and thrive. Follow AASP on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Alyssa McCann, Association for Applied Sport Psychology, 1 978-457-1071, [email protected]

SOURCE Association for Applied Sport Psychology