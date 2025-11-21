From Audience to Community: OODIENCE Media M&A Rebrands as Songbird Group, Expanding Focus to Community and Membership Businesses

"Pushing one-way content to a large audience of readers, viewers and followers isn't enough. Today, community and inclusion is a must," said Rob Toth, Founder and Director of Songbird Group Post this

Across 2025, the company has been proactively moving away from one-way communication media to two-way, inclusion centric community businesses, particularly memberships and private-clubs, in both digital and physical form with deal-value under $100M .

Songbird Group sees a demand in communities, whether as online discussion groups to private clubs, theme or niche specific social networks, memberships or even sports and wellness clubs -- where individuals can connect. The community-first methodology is a symptom of the growing digital-fatigue. It's also one of the few business models that is inherently protected against AI and other technological shifts.

SBG's shift from its previous 10-year operational mandate reflects its bullish view on the rapidly growing community, membership and private club sectors.

"Pushing one-way content to a large audience of readers, viewers and followers isn't enough. Today, community and inclusion is a must," said Rob Toth, Founder and Director of Songbird Group. "Our rebrand reflects a natural progression in where we see the most meaningful enterprise value being built — and where we can deliver the most impact for our clients."

While Songbird Group's focus expands, its commitment to media and publisher clients remains unchanged. The company's data-driven approach that identifies the most valuable Strategic Acquirer profiles remains a core part of the newly rebranded business.

