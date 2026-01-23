From Bathroom Upgrade to Daily Wellness: Seventy Now Live on Amazon and Walmart

Seventy, a modern wellness brand dedicated to transforming everyday water into meaningful moments of care, is proud to announce its official launch on Amazon and Walmart.

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seventy, a modern wellness brand dedicated to transforming everyday water into meaningful moments of care, is proud to announce its official launch on Amazon and Walmart. This expansion brings Seventy's thoughtfully designed, spa-like showerheads to two of the most trusted retail platforms, making elevated daily wellness more accessible than ever.

At Seventy, water is more than a utility; it is foundational to how we feel, function, and restore ourselves each day. With this expansion into two of the most reliable retail platforms worldwide, Seventy continues its mission of transforming ordinary shower routines into intentional moments of self-care, wellness, and renewal.

Backed by more than 50 years of plumbing innovation, Danco® has long believed that small shifts can spark meaningful change, especially in the spaces where people live and care for themselves. This legacy of trusted expertise led to the creation of Seventy, which launched in October 2025 to reimagine one of the most overlooked elements of daily skincare and wellness routines, the shower.

Designed with both form and function in mind, Seventy's showerheads combine elegant aesthetics with water wellness. The Fixed Filtered and Magnetic Handheld Filtered Showerheads feature built-in water filtration to support healthier skin, enhanced sensory experiences, and consistent performance, while the 2-in-1 Combo Showerhead features an oversized, dual-head design with a detachable wand and wide-fan cleaning spray. Each product reflects the brand's belief that even small, daily moments like a shower can have a powerful impact on overall well-being.

Products now available on Amazon and Walmart include:

Seventy Fixed Filtered Showerhead

Seventy Magnetic Handheld Filtered Showerhead

Seventy 2-in-1 Combo Showerhead

Replacement Shower Filter Cartridges

Each product is engineered for ease of use, simple installation, and smooth integration into modern bathrooms. Multiple premium finishes allow customers to match their personal design style while benefiting from cleaner, more intentional shower routines.

"Our goal has always been to elevate the ordinary," said a Seventy spokesperson. "By expanding onto Amazon and Walmart, we're meeting customers where they already shop while continuing to honor our belief that water, when treated with intention, can support whole-body wellness."

Guided by its core values of wellness, user-centric design, and performance, Seventy remains committed to responsible material sourcing, rigorous product testing, and long-lasting quality. Each product is designed not just to perform, but to enhance the daily rituals that ground and restore us.

Seventy products are now available for purchase on Amazon and Walmart, marking an important milestone in the brand's ongoing growth across major national retail channels.

For more information about Seventy and its full product lineup, visit www.theseventyco.com.

Media Contact

Robyn Hanes, Seventy, 1 9725792713, [email protected], https://www.theseventyco.com/

SOURCE Seventy