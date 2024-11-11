From Battlefield to Bravery: All Access with Andy Garcia Tackles Veterans' Mental Health

This captivating program delves beyond the medals and salutes to explore the challenges veterans face after serving their country. Post this

We'll meet inspiring individuals who are breaking down barriers and finding innovative solutions. From pioneering therapists specializing in PTSD to fellow veterans building supportive communities, these unsung heroes are rewriting the narrative surrounding veterans' mental health.

Join us as we explore the power of resilience, the importance of seeking help, and the incredible strength found within the veteran community. All Access with Andy Garcia doesn't just tell stories – it empowers understanding and inspires action.

About All Access with Andy Garcia

All Access with Andy Garcia is a series hosted by the critically acclaimed actor Andy Garcia, celebrated for his performances in "Internal Affairs" and "In the Time of the Butterflies." This captivating program explores a wide range of issues that shape our world, offering fresh perspectives and highlighting the stories of everyday heroes.

Media Contact

Research & Development, All Access with host Andy Garcia, 561-424-0504, [email protected], www.allaccessptv.com

SOURCE All Access with host Andy Garcia