From Beauty-Tech Maven to Luxury Jewelry Innovator: Simone Kendle Appointed as the New CEO of Wove

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an exhilarating new chapter of leadership, we are thrilled to announce the appointment of Simone Kendle as the new Chief Executive Officer of Wove, the venture-backed revolutionary online custom jewelry company, know for its unique approach in helping couples design their dream engagement rings and fine jewelry pieces.

Simone, with her most recent tenure as co-founder and CMO at the beauty-tech start-up Parfait, has seamlessly blended her robust corporate and entrepreneurial leadership skill set throughout her career. During her 8-year tenure at Capital One, she ascended through various pivotal roles, marrying strategic customer experience analysis, team leadership, and operational efficacy across her corporate journey. Simultaneously, her entrepreneurial spirit thrived; she established a compassionate hair company supporting women battling cancer and co-founded an educational platform to support the growth of blossoming social media influencers. Ultimately, her venture into tech materialized with the co-founding of Parfait, a computer-vision and AI-powered wig customization platform.

A graduate of The Wharton School with an MBA focused in Marketing, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Simone possesses not just profound knowledge but a capability to intertwine it with practical experiences. This has resulted in a leadership style that harmoniously blends innovative, customer-oriented market strategies and business growth objectives.

Wove, founded by Andrew Wolgemuth and Brian Elliott, is reshaping the jewelry market with its innovative approach to custom jewelry design. Andrew and Brian are former Army Rangers who first met at West Point. Both founders, who are currently pursuing their MBA at Wharton and Harvard, respectively, have placed Wove in Simone's capable hands. The brand stands out as the sole online custom jewelry company that enables couples to create an exact replica of their custom engagement ring before purchasing, ensuring every final product is a flawless realization of their client's vision.

"Thrilled does not even begin to encompass the emotion and optimism that fills us as we welcome Simone to take the helm as CEO of Wove. Her expertise, cultivated through numerous leadership roles and entrepreneurial ventures has her poised to steer Wove into its next chapter of growth, evolution, and continued market disruption. Together, with Simone's leadership, we stand ready to redefine not only how our customers experience our brand but how we, as a forward-thinking company, shape and innovate within the jewelry industry." - Andrew Wolgemuth, Co-Founder of Wove.

Simone's leadership promises an elevation of Wove's unique proposition. Her career-long commitment to establishing and growing customer-centric businesses mirrors the foundational principles of Wove, further strengthening our pursuit to offer unmatched, personalized customer experiences.

As Wove embarks on its next chapter, a suite of transformative strategies awaits, destined to elevate the brand to new pinnacles within the luxury custom jewelry landscape. An imminent unveiling of a carefully curated influencer collaboration initiative is on the horizon. Wove is also expanding their retail distribution channels, enhancing their global presence and making their unique shopping experience more accessible to a wider customer base.. Additionally, an exciting journey of product expansion is set to unfold, introducing new collections designed by their in-house designers that meld traditional craftsmanship with contemporary, innovative design. With an expansion strategy as meticulously crafted as their jewelry creations, Wove is sculpting a future where luxury, ingenuity, and unmatched customer experience converge into a symphony of sustained success and growth.

Founded in 2021 by Andrew Wolgemuth and Brian Elliott, Wove is a pioneering online custom jewelry company that assists couples in designing their dream engagement ring. With the support of world-class online jewelry designers, they ensure a risk- and stress-free experience by providing exact replicas for home try-on before crafting the final piece with ethically sourced diamonds and 100% sustainable materials.

