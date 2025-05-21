From Bench to Scale: Scaling Biodegradable mRNA Lipid Nanoparticle for Clinical Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Upon selection of a lead formulation, a critical next step towards investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies involves scaling up the LNP fabrication process, including upstream mixing and downstream purification processes. Post this

Upon selection of a lead formulation, a critical next step towards investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies involves scaling up the LNP fabrication process, including upstream mixing and downstream purification processes. Microfluidic and turbulent mixing options are available for the upstream unit operation, whereas TFF is commonly utilized for downstream purification and product concentration. During scale-up, the LNP critical quality attributes must be maintained, including particle size, PDI and cargo encapsulation efficiency.

Register for the webinar to gain practical insights into the formulation and scale-up of biodegradable lipid nanoparticles for mRNA delivery.

Join Syed Reza, MD-PhD, Licensing and External Innovation Alliance Management, Drug Delivery Solutions, NOF Corporation; and Nicholas Boylan, PhD, Sr. Director, Scientific Services, Phosphorex, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 12pm EDT (5pm BST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Bench to Scale: Scaling Biodegradable mRNA Lipid Nanoparticle for Clinical Success.

