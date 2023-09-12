From Beyond Time and Space Albert Einstein Will Provide CME Conference Physicians, PAs and NPs a Scientific Explanation of How to Reduce Their Burnout and Stress

To help reduce today's alarming national physician burnout rate of 53 percent, the American Meditation Institute (AMI) will present its 12th annual, "Heart and Science of Yoga Conference" (accredited by the American Medical Association for 34 CME credit hours) October 17-21, 2023 at the Equinox Resort and Spa in Manchester, Vermont. This year, in addition to presenting the nation's only comprehensive training in Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine, conference director and curriculum developer Leonard Perlmutter will explain that although Albert Einstein died in 1955, the practical insights of this theoretical physicist and genius can become an asset today to help physicians understand how to reduce their own burnout and stress in everyday life.
AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help reduce today's alarming national physician burnout rate of 53 percent, the American Meditation Institute (AMI) will present its 12th annual, 34 CME Heart and Science of Yoga Conference (accredited by the American Medical Association for 34 CME credit hours) October 17-21, 2023 at the Equinox Resort and Spa in Manchester, Vermont. This year, in addition to presenting the nation's only comprehensive training in Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine, conference director and curriculum developer Leonard Perlmutter will explain that although Albert Einstein died in 1955, the practical insights of this theoretical physicist and genius can become an asset today to help physicians understand how to reduce their own burnout and stress in everyday life.
According to Perlmutter, Einstein's declaration that, "A problem cannot be solved on the level at which it appears; it must be solved on a higher level," echoes the basic principles of Yoga Science, and provides physicians a helpful, creative insight into the cause of, and cure for their growing burnout epidemic. Perlmutter reminds us that AMI's proprietary conference curriculum has recently been proven by a peer reviewed clinical study to reduce physician Burnout levels 23.3%, reduce Secondary Traumatic Stress levels 19.9%, and increase Compassion Satisfaction levels 11.2%. Perlmutter puts it this way: "This 'Heart and Science of Yoga' syllabus is an example of the 'higher level' of knowledge that Einstein referred to decades ago. And now, in 2023 it's available for the entire medical community to access and employ in their making of stress-reducing and health-affirming lifestyle choices—even in the most challenging situations."
According to Board Certified pulmonologist, critical care physician, and co-chair of AMI's Department of Medical Education, Anthony Santilli MD, "My personal experience is that physicians today are subjected to an unprecedented number of significant stressors, including overwork, cumbersome regulation, electronic medical records and coding requirements, medical liability, on-call issues, lack of sleep, politics, and frustrations with the reimbursement structure. By attending this conference and learning to practice Yoga Science as Mind/Body Medicine, healthcare professionals can definitely improve their job satisfaction and work/life balance, while reducing and preventing burnout symptoms of anger, depression, anxiety and exhaustion."
The entire "Heart and Science of Yoga" CME curriculum is a transformative learning experience. It is dedicated to providing quality, comprehensive and evidence-based education. Other topics this year will include an encyclopedic overview and instruction on AMI Meditation, Epigenetics, diaphragmatic breathing, mantra science, yoga psychology, mind function optimization, Food as Medicine, Ayurveda, easy-gentle yoga, lymph system detoxification and detailed instruction on how to employ knowledge of the Chakra System as a practical and reliable diagnostic tool.
The dedication, enthusiasm, and teaching methodology of the entire AMI faculty create a dynamic and interactive course for their students. Each faculty member is committed to the advancement and training of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine. In addition to faculty director Leonard Perlmutter other presenters include: Mark Pettus MD, board certified internist and nephrologist and Director of Medical Education and Population Health of Berkshire Health Systems; Kristin Kaelber MD, PhD, board certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics; Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote, MD, Medical Director of the Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center; Anthony Santilli MD, board certified in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine; Jesse Ritvo MD, Assistant Medical Director, Inpatient Psychiatry, University of Vermont Health Center; Joshua Zamer, MD, Medical Director for Addiction Medicine at Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center and Chairman of the Department of Family Practice; Gustavo Grodnitzky PhD, Chair of the AMI Psychological Education Committee; Jenness Cortez Perlmutter, co-founder and faculty member of The American Meditation Institute; Anita Burock-Stotts, MD, board certified in Internal Medicine; and Janine Pardo MD, board certified in Internal Medicine.
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, AMI Meditation® and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body Medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts, philosophy and spirituality of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "[Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.
Call 518.674.8714 for interviews with AMI Founder Leonard Perlmutter or an email subscription to "Transformation."
Media Contact:
Robert Washington
PO Box 430
Averill Park, NY 12018
Tel: 518-674-8714
Fax: 518-674-8714
Media Contact
Robert Washington, American Meditation Institute, 5186748714, [email protected], AmericanMeditation.org
SOURCE American Meditation Institute
Share this article