From Beyond Time and Space Albert Einstein Will Provide CME Conference Physicians, PAs and NPs a Scientific Explanation of How to Reduce Their Burnout and Stress

According to Board Certified pulmonologist, critical care physician, and co-chair of AMI's Department of Medical Education, Anthony Santilli MD, "My personal experience is that physicians today are subjected to an unprecedented number of significant stressors, including overwork, cumbersome regulation, electronic medical records and coding requirements, medical liability, on-call issues, lack of sleep, politics, and frustrations with the reimbursement structure. By attending this conference and learning to practice Yoga Science as Mind/Body Medicine, healthcare professionals can definitely improve their job satisfaction and work/life balance, while reducing and preventing burnout symptoms of anger, depression, anxiety and exhaustion."

The entire "Heart and Science of Yoga" CME curriculum is a transformative learning experience. It is dedicated to providing quality, comprehensive and evidence-based education. Other topics this year will include an encyclopedic overview and instruction on AMI Meditation, Epigenetics, diaphragmatic breathing, mantra science, yoga psychology, mind function optimization, Food as Medicine, Ayurveda, easy-gentle yoga, lymph system detoxification and detailed instruction on how to employ knowledge of the Chakra System as a practical and reliable diagnostic tool.

The dedication, enthusiasm, and teaching methodology of the entire AMI faculty create a dynamic and interactive course for their students. Each faculty member is committed to the advancement and training of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine. In addition to faculty director Leonard Perlmutter other presenters include: Mark Pettus MD, board certified internist and nephrologist and Director of Medical Education and Population Health of Berkshire Health Systems; Kristin Kaelber MD, PhD, board certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics; Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote, MD, Medical Director of the Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center; Anthony Santilli MD, board certified in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine; Jesse Ritvo MD, Assistant Medical Director, Inpatient Psychiatry, University of Vermont Health Center; Joshua Zamer, MD, Medical Director for Addiction Medicine at Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center and Chairman of the Department of Family Practice; Gustavo Grodnitzky PhD, Chair of the AMI Psychological Education Committee; Jenness Cortez Perlmutter, co-founder and faculty member of The American Meditation Institute; Anita Burock-Stotts, MD, board certified in Internal Medicine; and Janine Pardo MD, board certified in Internal Medicine.

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, AMI Meditation® and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body Medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts, philosophy and spirituality of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "[Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.

