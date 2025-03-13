From Brazil to Backstage: Victoria Roberts Documents Fashion Week's Evolution

"It's in these backstage moments of chaos that creativity truly emerges." – Victoria Roberts Post this

Originally from Brazil, Roberts moved to Los Angeles with a drive to build a career in the fashion industry. She credits her upbringing and her mother's influence for shaping her creative perspective and appreciation for self-expression. "Brazil has a very distinct style—it's tropical, vibrant, and deeply influenced by indigenous and African heritage, especially in my city, Salvador," says Roberts.

Since joining Fashion Mingle over three years ago, Roberts has mastered the art of balancing multiple roles. Whether drafting press releases, coordinating media coverage, or capturing key backstage moments at high-profile events, she remains at the forefront of fashion's evolving narrative. "Each day brings a new challenge," Roberts shares. "One moment I'm handling PR for an exclusive event, and the next, I'm documenting the energy backstage. It's fast-paced, but that's what makes it exhilarating."

Reflecting on her journey, Roberts recalls childhood moments spent watching America's Next Top Model. That early fascination later turned into real-world collaborations with industry legends such as Nigel Barker and Kelly Cutrone, shaping her perspective on fashion media and storytelling. These experiences not only reinforced her commitment to authenticity but also deepened her understanding of the industry's constant evolution.

Beyond the glamour of fashion's main stage, Roberts has noticed a shift in the industry's priorities. She highlights how major fashion events, particularly those led by industry powerhouses like IMG, are increasingly embracing authenticity, diversity, and sustainability. "Fashion shows are no longer just exclusive showcases. They've transformed into platforms for representation and social change," she notes. "It's exciting to witness and be part of that transformation."

However, Roberts acknowledges the immense pressure behind the polished façade. Backstage, she navigates high-stakes moments, last-minute changes, and an ever-moving landscape of challenges. "It's in those chaotic moments that creativity truly thrives," she says, emphasizing the resilience required to make each production appear seamless.

For aspiring fashion professionals, Roberts stresses the importance of building meaningful industry connections. Her approach, rooted in professional integrity and a genuine interest in people's stories, has been key to her success. "Relationships are everything," she advises. "Authenticity and trust will always open doors."

Looking ahead, Roberts remains committed to amplifying new talent and elevating the next generation of fashion innovators. "This industry is constantly evolving," she reflects. "My goal is to help ensure that those shaping its future are seen and heard."

Disclaimer: The author has collaborated with Fashion Mingle for over five years on various projects, including Fashion Week, networking events, and panel discussions. Additionally, the author worked with Victoria Roberts during New York Fashion Week in September 2024. To uphold journalistic integrity, only general discussion topics were provided to Roberts before the interview, with no specific questions shared in advance.

