From Brooklyn to the World: Grammy-Winning Hitmaker Jack Knight's 'Made in East New York' Signs African Stars Meraqie and Ugaboys

Made in East New York, the label founded by Jack Knight and Gerald "Gee" Gill, has expanded its global roster by signing Nigerian artist Meraqie and Ugandan duo Ugaboys. Following the international success of KiDi, the label is strengthening its bridge between Brooklyn and Africa, focusing on long-term artist development and global distribution across markets in India, Latin America, and beyond.

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made in East New York (MIENY), the powerhouse international label and publishing house helmed by legendary Grammy-winning songwriter Jack Knight and Gerald "Gee" Gill, officially announces the blockbuster signing of two of Africa's most electrifying acts: Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Meraqie and Ugandan fusion duo Ugaboys.

Coming off the massive global momentum of Ghanaian star KiDi—whose hit "Touch It" and T-Series collaboration "Shut Up" achieved worldwide platinum status—MIENY is doubling down on its mission: exported Brooklyn creative excellence fused with the heartbeat of Africa.

Introducing Meraqie: The Pulse of Lagos

In a strategic joint venture with Orchestrated Hits, MIENY welcomes Meraqie, a rising star whose sound is redefining the Lagos music scene. Blending traditional Nigerian heritage with sleek, contemporary production, Meraqie has already ignited airwaves with hits like "Manifesting" and his latest viral single, "WYNE.""Jack Knight is family," says Kwesi of Orchestrated Hits. "We knew Meraqie's sound was the missing piece for Jack's global vision. This partnership is about more than just music; it's about taking the sound of the streets to the global stage."

Ugaboys: The Ugandan Fusion Phenomenon

Hailing from Kampala, brothers Ugaboy Zee and Ugaboy Coins—collectively known as the Ugaboys—are a multi-genre force. Their 2025 dominance is fueled by a seamless blend of Afrobeats, Reggae, Dancehall, and Latin vibes. Their new EP, Gamble, featuring the high-energy tracks "Africana Party," "Weekend," and the standout single "Bankolera," positions them as the next great global duo. MIENY will lead co-production, songwriting, and worldwide distribution for the group.

A Legacy in the Making: Jack Knight's Global Vision

For Jack Knight, the legendary pen behind icons like Usher, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Evans, and Diddy, this expansion is the realization of a lifelong dream to move from the studio to the executive suite.

"I've spent my career behind the scenes on some of the biggest records in history," says Jack Knight. "But seeing KiDi go platinum proved that the world is hungry for this fusion. Meraqie and the Ugaboys aren't just artists; they are a movement. We aren't chasing 15 minutes of viral fame—we are building a legacy of spiritual and creative growth."

Leveraging Starstruck Management for distribution, MIENY is targeting high-growth territories including LATAM, Brazil, Angola, and Portugal. Additionally, following the blueprint of their success with T-Series, Knight is eyeing the Indian market for massive cross-continental collaborations and remixes.

About Made in East New York:

Founded by Jack Knight and Gerald "Gee" Gill, Made in East New York is a multi-faceted entertainment company focusing on artist development, publishing, and global distribution. Rooted in the rich musical history of Brooklyn, the label bridges the gap between US creativity and the vibrant markets of Africa, India, and Latin America.

About Orchestrated Hits:

Founded by Kwesi and Jarett Spencer of Southside Jamaica, Queens, Orchestrated Hits is a boutique label dedicated to the lost art of A&R. With deep industry roots and ties to legends like Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, they specialize in nurturing raw talent for the digital era.

Media Contact:

Jack Knight Founder, Made in East New York

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 323-755-4506

Website/Socials: Instagram @knzylabz

Follow the Artists:

