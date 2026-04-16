From Clicks to Booked Jobs: MediaSpark Achieves ServiceTitan Certification, Connecting Marketing to Revenue

"Clicks don't pay the bills. Booked jobs do," said Dana Nuzum, Senior Director of Growth Marketing at MediaSpark. "ServiceTitan lets us see the full journey—from ad click to call center to dispatched job to revenue. That's where smarter decisions happen." Post this

"Clicks don't pay the bills. Booked jobs do," said Dana Nuzum, Senior Director of Growth Marketing at MediaSpark. "ServiceTitan lets us see the full journey—from ad click to call center to dispatched job to revenue. That's where smarter decisions happen."

Marketers with vast experience in the home services industry, MediaSpark is now officially a ServiceTitan Certified Marketer, one of just 24 agencies nationwide. They now can connect marketing directly to booked jobs, real revenue and what's happening across the call center, dispatch board and techs in the field.

"With this certification, we're not just helping clients generate demand, we're helping them understand exactly how that demand turns into revenue," said Patsy Sumner, Owner and CEO of MediaSpark. "That level of visibility changes everything, from how budgets are allocated to how businesses grow."

With plumbing, HVAC, roofing and beyond, that looks like:

Tracking what turns into revenue (not just form fills).

Seeing which campaigns book jobs—and which ones waste budget.

Analyzing call booking rates, ticket size and real ROI.

Aligning marketing between the call center, dispatch board and sales team.

Most companies are already paying for ServiceTitan; MediaSpark helps them utilize it to the full extent—proper tracking, smarter tagging, better automation and marketing that doesn't stop once a lead comes in. Because converting a call into a repeat customer, a great review and a referral or more is where the money lies.

About MediaSpark

MediaSpark is a full-service marketing agency based in Omaha, Nebraska. With an in-house team of traditional and digital media, creative, social and technical strategists and firestarters, MediaSpark partners with local, regional and national clients to deliver results and spark conversations.

Media Contact

Sarah Whipkey, MediaSpark, 1 4028715959, [email protected], https://themediaspark.com/

SOURCE MediaSpark