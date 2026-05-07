From Connection to Commitment: Premier Franchise Management Welcomes New Owners and Expands in Key U.S. Markets

Following a successful March Meet and Greet event, Premier Franchise Management's relationship-driven approach drives new ownership and continued franchise expansion in key markets.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Franchise Management, the franchisor behind Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service, is proud to announce the addition of new franchise owners in Santa Fe, NM, Buffalo, NY, Tampa, FL, and the latest expansion in Atlanta, GA. These latest signings reflect the company's continued focus on thoughtful, strategic growth across key U.S. markets.

John Trujillo will lead Premier Pool Service of Santa Fe, marking the brand's first and only current location in New Mexico. With prior experience in the pool industry, Trujillo brings a strong technical foundation, including expertise in pool service operations, water quality management, and a working knowledge of building codes and safety regulations. His background positions him to deliver reliable, high-quality service to homeowners across the Santa Fe community, while expanding Premier's service into a new region.

In Buffalo, Premier Pools & Spas will be operated by Joe Lloyd, who has brought more than two decades of hands-on experience into the pool industry. Since starting in 2002, Lloyd has worked on both residential and commercial projects, with a background spanning service, equipment repair, and full-scale pool construction. His expertise includes everything from equipment installation and leak detection to complete pool builds. His background allows him to bring a high level of craftsmanship and technical expertise to homeowners throughout the Buffalo market.

Further expanding the Premier Family along Florida's West Coast, Jared Hermiston joins the network with Premier Pool Service of Tampa. His addition strengthens the brand's presence in the Tampa Bay area, where year-round pool ownership continues to drive consistent demand for professional maintenance and care. As part of Premier's growing service network, Hermiston will focus on delivering reliable, customer-focused pool service to homeowners throughout the region.

In addition to new ownership, existing franchisee Bob and Gayle Gordon continue to grow within the Premier nation with the addition of Premier Pool Service of Atlanta East. The Gordons, who currently owns Premier Pools & Spas of Atlanta South and East, is expanding their operations to include service, further strengthening Premier's presence in the greater Atlanta market. Their continued investment in the brand reflects the strength of Premier's model and the long-term opportunities available to franchise owners.

"We're excited to welcome new owners to the Premier Family and to support existing franchisees as they expand within our network," said Paul Porter, CEO of Premier Franchise Management. "Their continued growth and investment reflect the strength of our system and the long-term opportunities available within the Premier brand."

As Premier continues to grow its national footprint, the company remains focused on supporting its franchise owners and expanding into markets where demand for both pool construction and service continue to rise. With a proven model and a commitment to operational excellence, Premier is well-positioned for continued growth throughout 2026 and beyond.

Premier Recognized by Franchise Business Review

Both Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service were recently added to Franchise Business Review's Top Low-Cost Franchises list for 2026! Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction. This recognition highlights the strength of Premier's support systems, operational models, and overall franchisee experience.

The recognition is based on direct feedback from franchise owners, highlighting the strength of Premier's support systems, operational model, and overall franchisee experience. In FBR's most recent survey results, Premier scored above industry benchmarks across key areas, including Core Values (90), Franchisee Community (87), and General Satisfaction (83), demonstrating strong alignment and engagement within its franchise network.

FBR evaluates brands solely on franchisee input, making the award a meaningful reflection of the company's commitment to building a supportive and successful network. As Premier continues to expand, this recognition reinforces its position as a trusted and attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs nationwide. To view the full list of 2026 Top Franchises, visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

Discover franchise opportunities with Premier by visiting Premier Franchise Management.

About Premier Franchise Management

Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service are part of the Premier Franchise Management family and represent the largest pool builder in the nation. The brands are nationally recognized as top franchise opportunities for their award-winning support, proven systems and industry leadership. With more than 180 franchised locations across the United States, all individually owned and operated, Premier attracts entrepreneurs who want to build locally owned businesses backed by proven systems, robust training and the collective buying power of a national brand, while maintaining independence and strong culture.

Media Contact

Dareka Rivera, Premier Franchise Management, 1 6156565933, [email protected], https://www.premierpoolsfranchise.com/

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SOURCE Premier Franchise Management