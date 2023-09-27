From Console to Cocktail: Ubisoft's® Assassin's Creed© Franchise Brings 'Valhalla Edition' Vodka and Other Signature Branded Spirits to Life!

"As we crafted this vodka, we envisioned it rivaling the best in the market," states Paul Francis, co-founder of Antheum Spirits. Tweet this

"As we crafted this vodka, we envisioned it rivaling the best in the market," states Paul Francis, co-founder of Antheum Spirits. "The previous limited release was a collector's dream. Now, we're thrilled to extend the opportunity to fans worldwide, allowing them to experience the impeccable taste of the Assassin's Creed© Vodka 'Valhalla Edition' at their leisure."

The dedicated collaboration between Antheum Spirits and Ubisoft continues to strengthen. With the release of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed© 15th Anniversary Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Black Flag IV: Edward Kenway Spiced Rum, this partnership's spirit endures, binding the enthralling world of gaming with the meticulous art of spirit crafting.

At the heart of Antheum Spirits lies a deep-rooted passion for crafting the finest, not only in taste but in presentation. Their unique expertise in flavoring, bottle design, and promotion stands as a testament to their dedication in "bringing spirit brands to life!"

Antheum Spirits is thrilled to make this new release available through our online partner, Liquorama. Established in 1978, Liquorama has had a long and successful history so you won't doubt their reputation in offering you the very best in quality and service - they currently carry Assassin's Creed© Vodka, Assassin's Creed© Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Assassin's Creed© Black Flag: Edward Kenway Spiced Rum.

Learn more about Antheum Spirits and browse Assassin's Creed© Spirits barware and apparel at antheumspirits.com.

Media Contact

Paul Francis, Antheum Spirits, 1 1 (865) 409-5589 101, [email protected], https://www.antheumspirits.com

SOURCE Antheum Spirits