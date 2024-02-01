From Darkness to Redemption: Preacher Frankie Bell's Powerful Transformation

New book acts as a testament to the life-changing impact of faith

GLADEWATER, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By sharing his own transformation, author and preacher Frankie Bell wants to show readers that no one is beyond hope. In his new book, "Broken to Blessed: A Restoration Story," Bell walks readers through his journey as a man who surrendered his life to Christ after years of ignoring the call and working for the devil.

Bell recounts his distinctive journey from birth to the present, highlighting the circumstances where the devil exploited him and led him into the dark, forcing him to utilize street smarts to survive.

"The early part of my life was pretty rough, you could even call it a train wreck," Bell said. "At the ripe age of 13, I was smoking, drinking and running away from home, catapulting towards the devil's darkness."

Finding himself dragged down into the world of adult entertainment and crime, Bell was soon facing criminal charges. It was only after moving in with his mother, to care for her after she suffered a stroke, that he was separated from the lifestyle he had become accustomed to and was able to begin freeing himself from the devil's grasp.

"The devil makes it all too easy to fall into his temptations," Bell said. "Life is all about choices, and the most important one you will ever make is accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and savior. Even with all the bad choices I made in life, Christ welcomed me with open arms, just as he welcomes and loves everyone."

After finding the light and embracing God's love, Bell found himself living a renewed life, spreading the un-compromised word of God through Restoration of the Spectrum Ministries, his faith based non-profit that encompasses a private Christian school and provides underserved community outreach. By sharing his story, he hopes to show readers that anyone, from any walk of life, can find warmth, peace, love and freedom in Christ. He plans to continue sharing his story in future books.

"Broken to Blessed: A Restoration Story"

By Frankie Bell

ISBN: 978148949321 (softcover); 9781489749338 (hardcover); 9781489749314 (electronic)

Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Frankie Bell is a New Orleans native who transformed into a God-fearing kingdom builder after being trapped in the devil's web of lies for many years. Today, he and his wife are focused on building the kingdom of God through outreach and their nonprofit to benefit the troubled and lost, those with special needs, police and military veterans, called Restoration of the Spectrum Ministries. He holds a bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies and Theology and is currently completing a dual master's in Divinity and Counseling. To learn more, please visit https://www.frankie-bell.com/, or find him on Facebook or Instagram.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, [email protected]

SOURCE LifeRich Publishing