From Days to Minutes: CSSi and HumanTrue Partner to Redefine Patient Recruitment with AI

Screeners in Minutes, Not Days – AI automatically generates patient screening questions, reducing development time from days to minutes.

Real-Time Translations – Instant, certified translations make study materials accessible across languages without costly delays.

Smarter Site Support – Study Assistant tools simplify complex protocols so sites can execute faster and with greater confidence.

Building on this foundation, the partnership will extend to AI-driven patient matching, enabling patients to quickly find and pre-qualify for relevant studies, while expanding sponsor access to more diverse populations. It allows us to connect with patients, build trust from the initial interaction and ultimately enroll at a higher percentage than the industry benchmarks.

"Sponsors want results, and patients want access," said Mike Stratton, President. "This partnership positions CSSi at the forefront of AI-enabled recruitment. By combining HumanTrue's AI with our performance-based recruitment model, we can deliver speed, accuracy, and scale in a way that reshapes the industry."

"The biggest bottlenecks in recruitment are speed and complexity," said Joan Severson, CEO of HumanTrue. "Together with CSSi, we're turning days into minutes for screeners, making translations instant, and giving sites the tools they need to move faster. This is how enrollment timelines stay on track."

The partnership will first focus on contracted CSSi studies, where the HumanTrue platform will accelerate pre-screening and multilingual enrollment. Longer term, the companies plan to integrate AI-optimized study listings and patient search, creating the industry's first fully AI-native recruitment ecosystem.

Together, CSSi and HumanTrue are setting a new standard: recruitment that is faster, smarter, and more accessible for patients worldwide.

About CSSi - https://cssienroll.com

CSSi is a global leader in patient recruitment and enrollment solutions, specializing in performance-based recruitment services. With a network of Local Enrollment Specialists and deep expertise in site engagement, CSSi helps sponsors and CROs accelerate study enrollment and achieve recruitment goals across therapeutic areas.

About HumanTrue - https://humantrue.com

HumanTrue is an AI-driven clinical trial technology company that transforms complex trial protocols into actionable workflows, documents, and patient-facing experiences. HumanTrue's platform powers informed consent, patient matching, screening automation, and multilingual trial access—making studies faster to launch and easier to understand.

