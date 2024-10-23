From Dragons' Den Rejection to Market Sensation: Gasm Drinks' Canned Wine Takes Flight

Bring the party wherever you go," says a Gasm Drinks. "Our award-winning gin-infused Prosecco cocktails, like the refreshing Gasm, are now available in perfectly portable cans—ideal for picnics, festivals, parks, and even dinner parties. Post this

Launched in August, the new canned cocktails have already seen impressive success, driving a 100% increase in month-on-month orders. Available directly through their website and on-trade, the response to the product has exceeded expectations, proving that Gasm's innovation is striking a chord with modern consumers.

To complement the canned line, Gasm Drinks has also introduced a subscription service, allowing customers to receive their favourite cocktails regularly without the hassle of reordering.

"Bring the party wherever you go," says a Gasm Drinks. "Our award-winning gin-infused Prosecco cocktails, like the refreshing Gasm, are now available in perfectly portable cans—ideal for picnics, festivals, parks, and even dinner parties."

The partnership between Market Jar and Gasm Drinks continues to thrive, with plans for new product lines and strategic expansions into the on-trade sector. As they look ahead to Q2 2025, the two companies are exploring opportunities to grow their presence at festivals, through online retailers, and in bars.

The Gasm gin-infused canned cocktails are now available for retail purchase on the Gasm Drinks website, with bulk and on-trade orders also available.

About Market Jar

Market Jar is a growth agency specializing in the FMCG sector, dedicated to helping brands scale through strategic marketing, product development, and distribution channels.

About Gasm Drinks

Gasm Drinks offers a premium line of gin-infused cocktails, known for their innovation and bold flavours. Starting with champagne-style bottles, Gasm has expanded its product range to include canned cocktails that cater to today's dynamic, mobile lifestyle.

