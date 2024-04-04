From evolution to revolution: mastering 16 Historical Super Tuscans

The recent evolution of these wines retains the highest quality but focuses on identity, with a much more Tuscan and territorial soul, an intrinsic connection between history, style and, above all, more sense of territory and belonging. Post this

The term "Super-Tuscan" was coined in the 1980s by Nicholas Belfrage to describe a new style of Tuscan wine characterized by deep color, rich concentration, and significant oak usage, diverging from traditional Tuscan wines to include Bordeaux blends and vineyard selections. This approach led to international acclaim, influencing winemaking beyond Italy. Currently, Super Tuscans are evolving toward wines that are more expressive of their Tuscan identity and terroir, spotlighting a shift from power and extraction to elegance and territorial identity.

The learning objectives of the tasting and Masterclass focus on understanding the historical significance of Super Tuscans, recognizing the factors that have influenced their development over time, and appreciating the stylistic and production changes that reflect their adaptation to modern tastes and environmental considerations. Participants will also discover how these wines have maintained high quality while increasingly emphasizing their Tuscan identity and terroir, illustrating the balance between innovation and tradition in winemaking.

"The recent evolution of these wines retains the highest quality but focuses on identity, with a much more Tuscan and territorial soul," comments Lonardi. "An intrinsic connection between history, style and, above all, more sense of territory and belonging."

About the Presenter:

Andrea Lonardi MW is a versatile leader and manager distinguished by a dynamic product-oriented approach, established through positions of responsibility in the Italian wine industry across two decades (Gruppo Italiano Vini and Angelini Wine & Estates). Extensive experience in different regions and markets, based on a profound and practical knowledge of all aspects of wine production, marketing, communication and financial management of operations. A life-long learner and innovator with a global perspective, he became the second Italian MW in 2023.

Wineries included in the tasting:

Società Agricola San Felice S.p.A.

Marchesi Antinori

Azienda Agricola Montevertine

Castello di Monsanto

Castellare di Castellina

Isola e Olena

Badia a Coltibuono

Querciabella

Agricola Marchesi Mazzei S.p.A.

Tenute Ambrogio e Giovanni Folonari

Riecine

Felsina S.p.A.

Castello di Volpaia

Castello di Albola

Brancaia

Castello di Ama

