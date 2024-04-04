From evolution to revolution: mastering 16 Historical Super Tuscans

Vinitaly International Wine and Spirits Exhibition will descend on Verona from 14-17th April. Throughout the event, wine2digital will host several Masterclasses within the VeronaFiere space. One of the most sought-after events revolves around 16 historical Super Tuscans, representing the Comitato of Historical Super Tuscans, the umbrella organisation established by 16 prominent wineries from the Chianti Classico zone. This unique tasting and learning opportunity will take place April 14th at 11.00, led by newly certified Master of Wine, Andrea Lonardi, one of the brightest voices on the contemporary wine scene.
VERONA, Italy, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Tuscan wines became symbols of quality and innovation since their inception in the 1970's. Characterized by their Bordeaux influences and diverging from traditional Italian winemaking, the evolution of the Super Tuscan brand continues to this day. Modern wines from this elevated category reflect a shift toward more nuanced, territory-focused wines, driven by advancements in viticulture, climate change and a desire for wines that more closely represent their Tuscan terroir.
Presenter Andrea Lonardi MW remarks, "For many of these wines, the characteristics that made them famous on the international scene were derived more from production style than terroir style. It is no mystery that today things are evolving, due to the success of Bolgheri, and the arrival of climate change, viticultural improvement, the improvement of Sangiovese genetics and the need to renew the varietal composition. Modern Super Tuscans are the result of a positive evolution."
The term "Super-Tuscan" was coined in the 1980s by Nicholas Belfrage to describe a new style of Tuscan wine characterized by deep color, rich concentration, and significant oak usage, diverging from traditional Tuscan wines to include Bordeaux blends and vineyard selections. This approach led to international acclaim, influencing winemaking beyond Italy. Currently, Super Tuscans are evolving toward wines that are more expressive of their Tuscan identity and terroir, spotlighting a shift from power and extraction to elegance and territorial identity.
The learning objectives of the tasting and Masterclass focus on understanding the historical significance of Super Tuscans, recognizing the factors that have influenced their development over time, and appreciating the stylistic and production changes that reflect their adaptation to modern tastes and environmental considerations. Participants will also discover how these wines have maintained high quality while increasingly emphasizing their Tuscan identity and terroir, illustrating the balance between innovation and tradition in winemaking.
"The recent evolution of these wines retains the highest quality but focuses on identity, with a much more Tuscan and territorial soul," comments Lonardi. "An intrinsic connection between history, style and, above all, more sense of territory and belonging."
About the Presenter:
Andrea Lonardi MW is a versatile leader and manager distinguished by a dynamic product-oriented approach, established through positions of responsibility in the Italian wine industry across two decades (Gruppo Italiano Vini and Angelini Wine & Estates). Extensive experience in different regions and markets, based on a profound and practical knowledge of all aspects of wine production, marketing, communication and financial management of operations. A life-long learner and innovator with a global perspective, he became the second Italian MW in 2023.
Wineries included in the tasting:
- Società Agricola San Felice S.p.A.
- Marchesi Antinori
- Azienda Agricola Montevertine
- Castello di Monsanto
- Castellare di Castellina
- Isola e Olena
- Badia a Coltibuono
- Querciabella
- Agricola Marchesi Mazzei S.p.A.
- Tenute Ambrogio e Giovanni Folonari
- Riecine
- Felsina S.p.A.
- Castello di Volpaia
- Castello di Albola
- Brancaia
- Castello di Ama
About Vinitaly: Vinitaly, the renowned wine event, is scheduled to take place from April 14th to the 17th 2024. Building on the success of Vinitaly 2023, which saw an impressive turnout of 93,000 visitors, including 29,600 top international buyers from 143 different countries, this year promises to be equally impactful. Since its inception in 1998, Vinitaly has been a global ambassador for Italian wine, traversing borders and reaching wine enthusiasts worldwide through its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. While Vinitaly originated in Italy, in the historic city of Verona, its vision extends far beyond national borders. For over 55 years, Vinitaly has served as a nexus for the global wine supply chain, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among producers, buyers, and stakeholders. The event spans four days dedicated to nurturing relationships, sharing experiences, and honing skills within the wine industry. Vinitaly and the City invites wine lovers to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Verona, one of the world's foremost wine capitals. This ancient city, steeped in history and culture, provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable wine experience, where tradition meets innovation and passion permeates every sip.
