From Extra to Essential: Scaling Mobile Apps for Future-Proofed Patient Engagement and Universal Sponsor Adoption, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Whether it is a small biotech or a large pharmaceutical company, this webinar will provide valuable knowledge on how to deploy these tools quickly and affordably to tackle the challenges of patient engagement and retention with precision. Post this

Discover how to break free from outdated practices by integrating patient engagement strategies right from the start of clinical trials. Attendees will get to learn about how they can shift from viewing engagement as an afterthought to making it a central component of trial design. The speaker will share actionable insights on how to integrate these strategies proactively, paving the way for more effective and meaningful patient involvement.

Crafting for Affordability and Rapid Customization: Innovative Without Compromise

Say goodbye to the one-size-fits-all approach and embrace customizable, cost-effective solutions. The speaker will showcase how patient mobile apps can democratize access to advanced engagement tools. Whether it is a small biotech or a large pharmaceutical company, this webinar will provide valuable knowledge on how to deploy these tools quickly and affordably to tackle the challenges of patient engagement and retention with precision.

Proactive Patient-Centric Approach: Empower Engagement from the Start

Learn how to prioritize patient needs and experiences through scalable, patient-centric app development. The speaker will reveal strategies that ensure engagement solutions are not just reactive but thoughtfully designed to foster ongoing participant involvement and satisfaction throughout the trial.

Register for this webinar today to understand how mobile apps and tailored strategies can revolutionize patient engagement and retention in clinical trials.

Join experts from StudyKIK, a Syneos Health Company, Alicia Asgari, Director of Technical Solutions; and Faryar Ghaemi, Director of Product Management, for the live webinar on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Extra to Essential: Scaling Mobile Apps for Future-Proofed Patient Engagement and Universal Sponsor Adoption.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com/

SOURCE Xtalks